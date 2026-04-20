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Where to Invest in IPOs: 4 Best Brokers for IPO Access

Published April 20, 2026
Joel O'Leary
Author: Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary
Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.

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Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

For most of stock market history, getting in on an initial public offering (IPO) at the ground floor was a privilege reserved for institutional investors, hedge funds, and the ultra-wealthy.

But that's changed. A new wave of retail-friendly brokers has quietly opened the IPO door wider than it's ever been.

At Motley Fool Money, we've analyzed dozens of brokerages, and the difference in IPO access between platforms is stark. Some make it genuinely easy. Others make it technically possible but practically difficult.

Short on time? Here are a couple of our favorite picks:

  • Robinhood -- Allows all account holders to participate in IPOs, even those with small accounts.
  • SoFi Active Investing -- All account holders, regardless of balance, have IPO access -- but it layers in an advantage for people already using SoFi®'s broader ecosystem.
  • Our team of experts assessed 45+ trading platforms
  • We evaluate all brokerage accounts across the same 4 key criteria: user experience, cost efficiency, product variety, and support and security
  • Our brokerage ratings are never influenced by our advertising partners
  • We strictly feature products that offer federal insurance and high customer satisfaction, keeping our recommendations unbiased

4 top brokers for IPO investing

Broker Best For Fees Special Offer Learn More
Featured Offer
SoFi Active Investing Offer Image
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best For:

The all-in-one crowd

 Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is  0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.

Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Robinhood Offer Image
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best For:

Beginners

 Fees:

$0 on trades of stocks, ETFs and their options. Other fees may apply.

1 Free Stock After Linking Your Bank Account (stock value range $5.00-$200)
Learn More for Robinhood

On Robinhood's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley Offer Image
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best For:

High-profile IPOs

 Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

SPECIAL OFFER

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.

Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Webull Offer Image
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Best For:

Active traders

 Fees:

$0 per trade

N/A
Read Review

Reviews of the best brokers for IPO investing

Best for beginners: Robinhood

Robinhood
Learn More for Robinhood

On Robinhood's Secure Website.

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Robinhood

Robinhood

Our Rating:

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

A top pick for beginners, Robinhood combines $0 commission trades, an easy-to-use app, and a rare retirement deposit match.

Fees:

$0 on trades of stocks, ETFs and their options. Other fees may apply.

Account Minimum:

$0

1 Free Stock After Linking Your Bank Account (stock value range $5.00-$200)

Learn More for Robinhood

On Robinhood's Secure Website.

Why we like it: Robinhood democratized stock trading when it launched commission-free investing, and it's brought that same energy to IPO access. Unlike legacy brokers that gatekeep IPO participation behind high account minimums, Robinhood lets essentially any account holder participate -- with no minimum balance required.

To request IPO shares, the process is really easy. You first indicate your interest, request shares, and if you're allocated some, they show up in your account before the stock starts trading. It's about as frictionless as IPO investing gets.

One thing to know: Robinhood has a 30-day "flipping rule." If you sell your IPO shares within 30 days of the offering, you could be locked out of future IPO participation on the platform.

Who it's best for: Robinhood is a natural fit for newer investors or those with smaller accounts who want a genuine shot at IPO shares without needing to maintain a six-figure balance. If you've ever felt like the big IPOs weren't built for you, Robinhood is trying to change that.

Best for the all-in-one crowd: SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Featured Offer
Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
SoFi Active Investing

SoFi Active Investing

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
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Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is  0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease.
Learn More for SoFi Active Investing

On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

Why we like it: SoFi®'s IPO access is open to all account holders regardless of balance. Terms apply. To get started, you'll need a funded SoFi Active Investing account -- which you can open in the app with no minimum. From there, navigate to the "Invest" tab, select "IPO Investing," and submit an Indication of Interest (IOI) for any available offering.

Our analysts have personally bought IPO shares through SoFi® and found the whole experience refreshingly smooth: intuitive, fast, and well-integrated into the app.

Who it's best for: SoFi®'s biggest draw is its wider product ecosystem. If you're already banking, borrowing, or investing with SoFi®, adding IPO participation is a natural extension of what you're already doing. Everything lives in one app, which makes it effortless to manage IPO activity alongside the rest of your financial life.

Best for high-profile IPOs: E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

Our Rating:

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

E*TRADE offers low fees and tons of account types. If you need it, chances are, E*TRADE has it. You can access advanced features through its popular Power E*TRADE platform. Open an E*TRADE account to trade fee-free mutual funds and do all your investing in one place.

Fees:

Commission-free; other fees apply

Account Minimum:

$0

SPECIAL OFFER

Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply.

Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website.
Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

On E*TRADE's Secure Website.

Why we like it: E*TRADE has made a deliberate push to bring IPO access to retail investors, and it shows. Backed by the institutional muscle of Morgan Stanley -- one of Wall Street's most active IPO underwriters -- E*TRADE is increasingly positioned to land allocations in major offerings.

As of early 2026, E*TRADE is reportedly the frontrunner to manage the retail portion of the SpaceX IPO -- potentially one of the largest public offerings in history. That's a notable signal of where E*TRADE stands in the IPO landscape right now.

Who it's best for: Investors who already have a meaningful portfolio and want access to marquee IPOs backed by serious institutional underwriting. If you're a serious retail investor looking to level up your IPO game -- and you're comfortable with a more traditional brokerage experience -- E*TRADE is worth a hard look.

Best for active traders: Webull

Award Icon 2026 Award Winner
Webull

Webull

Our Rating:

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Bottom Line

Webull is a standout mobile investing app. You can access advanced trading tools on desktop and mobile. Basic trades are commission-free, so it's competitive with similar apps. The mobile app offers Lite mode, a simpler interface for beginner investors. Consider opening a Webull account for its advanced toolset, more powerful than its closest competitors'.

Fees:

$0 per trade

Account Minimum:

$0

Read Review

Why we like it: Webull's IPO access is open to all account holders -- though you'll need at least $100 in settled cash to place an IPO order, and the minimum purchase is $100. Beyond that low bar, Webull punches above its weight as a trading platform. It offers advanced charting, real-time data, extended hours trading, and a more technical interface than most apps in this category -- tools that come in handy when you're researching a company ahead of its public debut.

Who it's best for: Active traders or more research-minded investors who want a feature-rich experience without a big account requirement. If you find simpler apps too basic but aren't ready to commit to a full-service brokerage, Webull hits a nice middle ground.

At Motley Fool Money, brokerages are rated on a scale of one to five stars. We primarily focus on fees, available assets, and user experience; however, we also take into account features like research, education, tax-loss harvesting, and customer service. Our highest-rated brokerages generally include low fees, a diverse range of assets and account types, and useful platform features.

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring brokerages from reputable brands. Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates brokerage accounts.

At Motley Fool Money, brokerages are rated on a scale of one to five stars. We primarily focus on fees, available assets, and user experience; however, we also take into account features like research, education, tax-loss harvesting, and customer service. Our highest-rated brokerages generally include low fees, a diverse range of assets and account types, and useful platform features.

Our aim is to maintain a balanced best-of list featuring top-scoring brokerages from reputable brands. Ordering within lists is influenced by advertiser compensation, including featured placements at the top of a given list, but our product recommendations are NEVER influenced by advertisers. Learn more about how Motley Fool Money rates brokerage accounts.

What about Schwab and Fidelity?

Both Schwab and Fidelity are two of our top-rated brokers for buying stocks, so it's fair to wonder why they're not on this list of best IPO access brokers.

Charles Schwab technically has an IPO access portal for existing customers, but deal flow has been essentially nonexistent for years. I'm personally a Schwab client and called their IPO services line to confirm any new offerings, but the rep told me none were available currently.

Fidelity is a different story -- it does participate in IPOs, but it's not designed for the average retail investor. Fidelity requires a minimum account balance of $100,000 to $500,000, depending on the underwriters issuing stock. Unless you're already a high-balance Fidelity client, this one isn't accessible to most readers.

How to choose the right broker for IPO investing

Here's what to look for when evaluating an online trading platform when you're specifically looking for IPO access:

  • No (or low) account minimums: You don't need to work with a high-cost broker just to get access to IPOs. In fact all the brokers on our list are low-cost and give access to everyday investors.
  • Track record of allocations: A broker can offer IPO access without actually getting meaningful share allocations. So look for platforms with a history of participation in notable deals.
  • Flipping policies: Some brokers restrict how quickly you can sell IPO shares. Just make sure to know the rules before you participate.
  • Process simplicity: IPOs move fast. A clunky app or a confusing indication-of-interest process can cause you to miss a window. So make sure you get familiar with how the app works and are comfortable with the trading interface.

What to know before investing in an IPO

IPOs can be exciting, and genuinely lucrative. But they can also disappoint.

A few things to keep in mind:

  • You may not get the shares you request. IPO allocations are often oversubscribed. So even if you indicate interest, there's no guarantee you'll receive an allocation, especially for high-demand offerings.
  • The first-day pop isn't guaranteed. Some IPOs surge on day one. Others fall flat or drop below their offering price. Buying at the IPO price isn't automatically a winning trade.
  • Lock-up periods apply to insiders, not you. That being said, insider selling after the lock-up expirations (typically 90-180 days post-IPO) can create downward price pressure worth watching.
  • Do your homework. A good rule of thumb is don't invest in anything you don't fully understand. Deep research is key for successful IPO trading -- not just following news headlines or hype.

Alternatives to Consider

We recommend comparing brokerage options to ensure the account you're selecting is the best fit for you. To make your search easier, here's a short list of our best trading platforms of 2026.

Broker Best For Commissions Learn More
Logo for Fidelity
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Full-service investing at every experience level $0 commission for online U.S. stock and ETFs*. No account fees****.
Learn More for Fidelity

On Fidelity's Secure Website.

Logo for Charles Schwab
4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Low-cost investing with a full-featured platform $0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.
Learn More for Charles Schwab

On Charles Schwab's Secure Website.

Logo for Robinhood
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Low fees on stocks, ETFs, crypto, and options $0 on trades of stocks, ETFs and their options. Other fees may apply.
Learn More for Robinhood

On Robinhood's Secure Website.

FAQs

  • As of early 2026, E*TRADE is currently the frontrunner to manage the retail portion of the SpaceX IPO, according to multiple reports citing sources familiar with the deal.

    Reports suggest SpaceX founder Elon Musk is considering allocating 30% of the IPO to retail investors -- which would be triple the amount most IPOs allot to everyday buyers. Things could change, but E*TRADE might be a good account if you have your eye on SpaceX IPO access.

  • Generally, there's no fee to request or receive IPO shares on these platforms. But some brokers offer "flipping" fees if you sell shares too soon after you buy them.

    SoFi®, for example, may charge a $50 fee if you sell allocated IPO shares within 120 days of the offering. Robinhood doesn't charge a fee for early selling, but may restrict your IPO access for 60 days.

  • Nothing happens. You simply won't receive any shares, and no money is taken from your account. You can still buy shares after the company begins trading on the open market, though you'll pay whatever the market price is at that point rather than the IPO price.