Where to Invest in IPOs: 4 Best Brokers for IPO Access

Featured Offer SoFi Active Investing 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best For: The all-in-one crowd Fees: $0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account. Circle with letter I in it. Customer must fund their Active Invest account with at least $50 within 45 days of opening the account. Probability of member receiving $1,000 is 0.026%. Percentages for the $1,000 are subject to decrease. Learn More for SoFi Active Investing On SoFi Active Investing's Secure Website.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Robinhood 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best For: Beginners Fees: $0 on trades of stocks, ETFs and their options. Other fees may apply. 1 Free Stock After Linking Your Bank Account (stock value range $5.00-$200) Learn More for Robinhood On Robinhood's Secure Website.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Best For: High-profile IPOs Fees: Commission-free; other fees apply SPECIAL OFFER Open and fund a brokerage account and get up to $1,500. Terms apply. Circle with letter I in it. Open a new eligible E*TRADE brokerage account, fund your account within 60 days of opening, and earn a cash credit of up to $1,500, depending on the size of your deposit. Offer good for one use per customer, on a single account. Please read full terms and conditions on our website. Learn More for E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley On E*TRADE's Secure Website.