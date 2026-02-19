Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Best Financial Advisors of 2026 (and What Makes Them Worth It)

Brooklyn Sprunger
Content Manager

Brooklyn Sprunger is a full-time Content Manager and Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, where she oversees product reviews and ratings while also writing about credit cards, bank accounts, investing, auto insurance, and other personal finance topics.

Finding a good financial advisor is not about chasing the perfect portfolio or uncovering some hidden investing trick. It is about clear guidance, fair pricing, and working with someone who fits how you actually handle money.

The advisors below stand out for a simple reason. What you pay makes sense for what you get. Some feel more traditional. Others are more modern. All offer real value, especially compared with the old 1% of assets model that still shows up more often than it should.

Not sure where to start?

SmartAsset's free matching tool can connect you with vetted financial advisors in your area, so you can compare options before committing.

Top financial advisors to consider

Broker Best For Fees Special Offer
SoFi Invest®
4.90/5
Best For:

Accessible 1:1 advice

 Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

Charles Schwab
4.90/5
Best For:

Beginners

 Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

N/A
J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing
4.00/5
Best For:

Traditional advisor at a lower cost

 Fees:

$0 per trade

NEW! Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

$1,000 when you fund with $250,000 or more; $325 when you fund with $100,000-$249,999; $150 when you fund with $25,000-$99,999; $50 when you fund with $5,000-$24,999.

Vanguard
Best For:

Low costs at scale

 Fees:

$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)

N/A
Best for accessible 1:1 advice: SoFi®

SoFi Invest®
SoFi Invest®
4.90/5

Our Rating:

Bottom Line

Bottom Line

This brokerage is a clear standout for its well-rated mobile app and also has unique investment offerings like IPOs, options, and fractional shares.

Fees:

$0 for stocks, $0 for options contracts

Account Minimum:

$0

Get up to $1,000 in stock when you fund a new account.

SoFi® does something most advisors don't: It offers vast access to human CFPs for customers of all account sizes.

There is no minimum balance to get advice. No tiers that quietly shut smaller investors out. That alone makes SoFi® stand out, especially if you are earlier in your financial journey.

The advice model is more casual than a traditional advisor relationship. For many people, that's a huge plus. You can ask questions, sanity-check decisions, and get guidance without worrying whether your portfolio is big enough to matter.

Best for beginners: Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab
Charles Schwab
4.90/5

Our Rating:

Bottom Line

Bottom Line

Charles Schwab pioneered the low-cost brokerage model decades ago, and that legacy continues with its lineup of no-commission-fee offerings. The robust lineup of account types, investment vehicles, and high quality app round out the stacked feature set.

Fees:

$0 stock, ETF, and Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource® trades. No fees to buy fractional shares.

Account Minimum:

$0

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios is a solid place to start if you are new to investing and want help without paying advisory fees.

At its core, this is a robo-advisor. Your portfolio is built and managed automatically using diversified investments, with ongoing monitoring and rebalancing handled for you. Schwab does not charge a management fee, so you're not giving up a percentage of your assets every year.

In addition to the automated portfolio, Schwab offers free access to general investing guidance and educational support. This is not the same as working one-on-one with a dedicated financial planner, but it can be helpful if you want answers to basic questions as you get more comfortable managing money.

This is the advisor I use. I rely on Schwab Intelligent Portfolios to maximize my investments while I have an advisor I can call for other types of financial advice.

While Schwab can also support very high net worth investors through its broader platform, it earns its spot on this list as the best option for beginners because it's so accessible and easy to get started with.

There is a $5,000 minimum investment, which is higher than some beginner platforms. But once you're in, there's no ongoing advisory fee reducing your returns.

Best traditional advisor at a lower cost: J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing
J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing
4.00/5

Our Rating:

Bottom Line

Bottom Line

A no-frills platform with $0 mutual fund fees, J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing offers easy trading, an optional robo-advisor, and seamless Chase integration.

Fees:

$0 per trade

Account Minimum:

$0

NEW! Get a cash bonus up to $1,000 when you open and fund a J.P. Morgan Self-Directed Investing account.

If you want a more traditional advisor relationship, J.P. Morgan stands out on price.

Advisory fees typically fall between 0.5% and 0.6%. That is meaningfully lower than the roughly 1% many traditional advisors still charge. In return, you get a full-service experience with ongoing portfolio management, planning help, and the backing of a large institution.

You'll pay more than you would with a robo-advisor or flat-fee model. But if you value a classic setup, J.P. Morgan delivers it at a more reasonable cost.

Best for low costs at scale: Vanguard

Vanguard
Vanguard

4.50/5

Our Rating:

Bottom Line

Vanguard is one of the best brokerages for passive investors who want to buy low-cost index fund ETFs. It also offers thousands of no-transaction-fee mutual funds, and excellent zero-commission options for buying stocks online, with no account minimums for brokerage accounts. Vanguard tries to keep its costs and expense ratios low so investors (like you) can keep more of your returns.

Fees:

$0 online; $25 broker-assisted fee for some phone trades of stocks and ETFs from other companies (Less than $1 million)

Account Minimum:

$0

Vanguard is best known for index funds, but its financial advisor services are just as strong, especially if keeping costs low matters to you.

Vanguard offers two main advice options. Vanguard Digital Advisor® is a fully automated service with a low $100 minimum. It's designed for investors who want hands-off portfolio management at a very low cost and are comfortable letting software do the work.

For larger portfolios, Vanguard Personal Advisor Services adds human support. You work with a dedicated advisor, or small team, who helps build and manage a long-term plan around your goals. The minimum investment is $50,000, and fees typically land around 0.30% to 0.31% per year, which is well below what many traditional advisors still charge.

Both services follow Vanguard's low-cost investing philosophy and use technology to keep fees down while still offering personalized planning, portfolio management, and tax-aware strategies.

If you've got a growing portfolio and want advice that scales without paying close to 1% a year, Vanguard is a solid fit.

How to choose a financial advisor

The right financial advisor depends less on who is labeled "best" and more on fit. Fit for your finances. Fit for your budget. Fit for how involved you want to be.

Here are a few things to keep in mind.

1. How they charge

How your financial advisor will charge you is the first thing to consider. Most advisors use one of three models: a percentage of assets, a flat fee, or a subscription.

Percentage-based fees can make sense for full-service relationships. Flat or subscription fees often work better if you want advice without costs rising as your portfolio grows.

2. Whether human advice is included

Some platforms rely mostly on software, while others give you access to real Certified Financial Planners (CFPs).

If you expect to talk through decisions or ask questions as life changes, make sure human advice is part of the core service.

3. Fiduciary responsibility

Not all advisors are required to put your interests first.

Fiduciary advisors are legally obligated to act in your best interest. That does not guarantee perfect advice, but it does reduce conflicts.

4. How complex your finances are

Simple finances usually do not need a high-touch advisor.

But if you are managing taxes, retirement timing, multiple accounts, or major life changes, more personalized planning can be worth paying for.

5. Flexibility over time

Your needs will change. Your advisor should be able to change with you.

Look for services that make it easy to adjust your level of support or walk away without penalties.

The bottom line

A good financial advisor should make your life simpler, not more expensive or more confusing.

Whether you want low costs at scale (Vanguard), a flat monthly fee (Schwab), a traditional relationship at a lower price (J.P. Morgan), or flexible access to CFPs regardless of balance (SoFi®), the best choice depends on how much guidance you want and how you prefer to pay for it.

If you're still unsure, starting with a matching tool like SmartAsset can help you compare options side by side and figure out what kind of advisor actually fits your situation.