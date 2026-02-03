How to Choose a Financial Advisor

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
Choosing a financial advisor is a big decision. You may be trusting them with your money, your peace of mind, and your financial future.
If you know what to look for, though, you can find an advisor who understands your needs and helps you achieve your goals -- for a fair price.
If you're looking for professional financial advice, follow these steps.
There's a wide variety of "financial advisors." So before you start searching, figure out what kind of help you want.
Here are some of the most trusted types of financial advisors and their specialties.
Specialty: all-in-one financial planning
CFPs are the "gold standard" of financial planning. They go through extensive education, testing, and work experience to earn their certification. They're also held to a fiduciary standard when giving financial advice, which means they're required to serve your best interests.
CFPs can offer advice on almost every aspect of your finances, including:
A CFP is best for long-term, big-picture financial planning.
Specialty: taxes
A CPA is a state-licensed accountant who can handle more complex tax work than most financial pros. CPAs must meet high standards of education, experience, and ethics.
A CPA can:
CPAs are most helpful for people who have complicated taxes that take a lot of paperwork.
Specialty: investments
An RIA is a person or firm registered with regulators to provide investment advice and management. Like CFPs, RIAs are held to a fiduciary standard.
An RIA can:
RIAs are best for people who want investment advice or hands-off portfolio management.
It can make sense to work with more than one financial pro, but only if each one has a clear and important role.
For example, many people hire both a CFP and a CPA. A CFP can help you set goals and build a long-term plan, while a CPA can prepare and file your tax returns.
Some advisors hold multiple certifications, making them a "one-stop shop" for your financial needs.
There are lots of ways for advisors to charge their clients.
Here are some of the most common fee structures:
It's best to avoid commission-based advisors, as they're incentivized to sell you products that earn them big commissions. Instead, look for "fee-only" advisors who charge flat fees, hourly fees, or AUM fees.
Before you start calling advisors, make a list of questions to ask them.
For example, it's smart to ask:
Any good advisor will give you clear, straightforward answers. It's important that you trust your advisor and understand how they work.
Always do a little research on an advisor before hiring them.
There are some online tools that can help:
It's important to shop around before you commit. But searching for a financial advisor can feel overwhelming. There may be dozens of options in your area.
Luckily, there are online tools that can help. A short questionnaire from our partner, SmartAsset, helps match you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, each legally bound to work in your best interest.
Most advisors offer a free intro call. You should use it, and you should walk away with a full understanding of:
If anything feels off, keep looking. The right advisor will help you feel confident and in control of your financial future.
