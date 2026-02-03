How to Choose a Financial Advisor

There's a wide variety of "financial advisors." So before you start searching, figure out what kind of help you want.

Here are some of the most trusted types of financial advisors and their specialties.

Certified Financial Planner (CFP)

Specialty: all-in-one financial planning

CFPs are the "gold standard" of financial planning. They go through extensive education, testing, and work experience to earn their certification. They're also held to a fiduciary standard when giving financial advice, which means they're required to serve your best interests.

CFPs can offer advice on almost every aspect of your finances, including:

Budgeting

Retirement

Investing

Taxes

Insurance

Estate planning

A CFP is best for long-term, big-picture financial planning.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Specialty: taxes

A CPA is a state-licensed accountant who can handle more complex tax work than most financial pros. CPAs must meet high standards of education, experience, and ethics.

A CPA can:

Prepare and file tax returns

Help you lower your taxes through proactive planning

Advise you on complex tax issues like self-employment, investments, equity comp, and real estate

Assist with IRS audits and represent you before the IRS

CPAs are most helpful for people who have complicated taxes that take a lot of paperwork.

Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)

Specialty: investments

An RIA is a person or firm registered with regulators to provide investment advice and management. Like CFPs, RIAs are held to a fiduciary standard.

An RIA can:

Build and manage a portfolio based on your goals

Adjust your plan over time as the markets and your life change

Help you with retirement planning, risk management, and tax-smart investing

RIAs are best for people who want investment advice or hands-off portfolio management.

Do you need more than one financial advisor?

It can make sense to work with more than one financial pro, but only if each one has a clear and important role.

For example, many people hire both a CFP and a CPA. A CFP can help you set goals and build a long-term plan, while a CPA can prepare and file your tax returns.

Some advisors hold multiple certifications, making them a "one-stop shop" for your financial needs.