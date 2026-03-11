Trump Accounts for Kids: How Do They Work and Who Qualifies?

If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
I manage six custodial brokerage accounts for my kids and their cousins -- and I'm about to open a seventh for my new baby niece. So when Trump Accounts launched as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) last year, you better believe I read every word of the IRS guidance.
Here's everything parents need to know: how Trump Accounts work, who qualifies, what the tax rules actually mean, and how they stack up against other ways to invest for your kids.
A Trump Account is a new type of tax-advantaged investment account for children under 18, created under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law on July 4, 2025.
Think of Trump Accounts as starter IRAs for kids. These accounts operate in a custodial-style structure: the assets are owned by the child, while an adult (typically a parent or guardian) manages the account until the kid reaches age 18.
Trump Accounts are set to launch on July 4, 2026. The U.S. Treasury Department will set up and administer the initial accounts, with families able to roll them over to a financial provider of their choice after that.
Any child can have a Trump Account opened for them as long as they meet these basic requirements:
To qualify for the $1,000 government seed contribution, there's one additional requirement:
So if your baby was born in 2025, 2026, 2027, or 2028 -- go get that free money. If your kids were born before 2025 (like mine) they can still have a Trump Account, but the $1,000 seed contribution isn't on the table.
Parents must elect to open an account for their child by filling out and submitting Form 4547 -- the same form on which you elect to receive the $1,000 pilot contribution for eligible babies.
The best way to do that right now is to submit the form electronically with your 2025 federal income tax return. Starting this summer in 2026, there will also be an online portal at trumpaccounts.gov for all parents to establish an account.
Parents, other adults, and employers can contribute up to a combined total of $5,000 per year per child to a Trump Account for 2026 and 2027.
The contribution limit does not include the initial government seed contribution or any philanthropic contributions. Limits will change afterwards (indexed to inflation) starting in 2028.
Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year per employee, and amounts above $2,500 are treated as taxable income. Notably, unlike other types of IRAs, Trump Accounts do not require individuals to have earned income or restrict contributions based on total income.
On the investment side, the rules are strict. Contributions must be invested in funds that track a qualified U.S. stock index, do not use leverage, and do not have annual fees and expenses of more than 0.1%.
My interpretation: basically low-cost S&P 500 index funds only.
If you're new to index fund investing, our picks for the best index funds are a good place to start learning what these funds actually look like.
For children under the age of 18, no distributions are allowed under any circumstances.
Once the child turns 18, the account will transition to traditional IRA rules, with distributions taxed as ordinary income.
If the beneficiary takes a distribution prior to age 59 1/2, a 10% early withdrawal penalty applies -- with certain exceptions for qualified expenses such as higher education costs or a first home purchase up to $10,000.
Trump Accounts are structured like traditional IRAs. Contributions from parents are after-tax (no deduction perk), but all growth is taxed as ordinary income at withdrawal.
Here's where it gets a little messy -- Trump Accounts might end up containing a mix of after-tax dollars (parent contributions) and pre-tax dollars (the government's $1,000, employer contributions, charitable gifts). Families need to carefully track which dollars are which every single year -- because if that basis isn't documented, those after-tax contributions could end up getting taxed again at withdrawal.
That's potentially 18 years of annual record-keeping just to protect money you already paid taxes on.
Personally, this is the deal-breaker for me, and why I'll be prioritizing other investment account types for my kids. My feeling is that I can get similar (or better) tax advantages from other account types.
Trump Accounts aren't the only way to invest for your kids. Here's a quick overview of the alternatives:
One thing to know: investment income in custodial brokerage accounts is subject to "kiddie tax" rates. For families investing in low-turnover index funds that don't throw off much income, this typically isn't a major issue, and might qualify for the 0% rate. This is the case with the accounts I manage for my kids and their cousins.
If your baby was born after Jan. 1, 2025, filing Form 4547 to claim the $1,000 seed money is a no-brainer. It's free money, and you don't have to contribute anything else.
That $1,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund from birth could realistically grow to $5,000 or more by age 18.
But if you're weighing whether to make ongoing contributions to a Trump Account, it's worth comparing the tax rules carefully against a 529 plan, a custodial Roth IRA, or a plain old custodial brokerage account. For many families -- especially those whose kids don't qualify for the seed money -- the flexibility and tax treatment of other accounts will be a better fit.
Most top-rated brokers let you manage custodial accounts under the same login as your own investments. Check out our best brokers for 2026 to find the right fit for your family.
