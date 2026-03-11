Trump Accounts for Kids: How Do They Work and Who Qualifies?

Parents, other adults, and employers can contribute up to a combined total of $5,000 per year per child to a Trump Account for 2026 and 2027.

The contribution limit does not include the initial government seed contribution or any philanthropic contributions. Limits will change afterwards (indexed to inflation) starting in 2028.

Employers can contribute up to $2,500 per year per employee, and amounts above $2,500 are treated as taxable income. Notably, unlike other types of IRAs, Trump Accounts do not require individuals to have earned income or restrict contributions based on total income.

On the investment side, the rules are strict. Contributions must be invested in funds that track a qualified U.S. stock index, do not use leverage, and do not have annual fees and expenses of more than 0.1%.

My interpretation: basically low-cost S&P 500 index funds only.

