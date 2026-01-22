How Much Does a Financial Advisor Cost?

Most advisor costs fall into a handful of categories. This is where the numbers start to matter.

Percentage of assets under management (AUM)

This is the most common model.

Advisors charge a percentage of the assets they manage for you, typically between 0.50% and 1.50% per year.

If you have $250,000 invested and pay a 1.00% fee, that's $2,500 annually. At $1 million, it's $10,000 a year.

The fee is usually deducted automatically, which makes it easy to overlook. Over decades, this structure can quietly cost six figures or more in lost growth.

Flat-fee financial advisors

Flat-fee advisors charge a fixed dollar amount, often for a defined scope of work.

Common ranges include:

$1,000 to $3,000 for a one-time financial plan

$2,000 to $7,500 per year for ongoing advice

This model is easier to understand and doesn't rise automatically as your portfolio grows. It tends to work well for people who want planning help without full-time investment management.

Hourly financial advisors

Hourly advisors are exactly what they sound like.

Rates typically range from $150 to $400 per hour, depending on experience and location.

This option works well if you have specific questions or want a second opinion. It is often the most cost-effective route for DIY investors who just want professional validation or targeted guidance.

Commission-based advisors

Some advisors earn money by selling financial products, such as insurance policies, annuities, or certain mutual funds.

You may not pay an explicit fee, but the cost is built into the product itself. This can create conflicts of interest, especially if the advisor is not acting as a fiduciary.

If you go this route, it is critical to understand how the advisor is compensated and whether alternatives exist. Our overview of what a financial advisor is explains these distinctions in more detail.

Robo-advisor costs

Robo-advisors use algorithms to manage your investments, usually with minimal human involvement.

Most charge 0.25% to 0.40% per year, plus the cost of the underlying funds.

On a $100,000 portfolio, that's roughly $250 to $400 annually. Robo-advisors can be a low-cost option for hands-off investors with straightforward needs.