6 Amazing Costco Buys for Under $15

Published on Dec. 14, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Save On All Kinds of Bulk Buys

I love going on Costco treasure hunts, and I love getting a great deal on all sorts of bulk items, from paper towels to trail mix to yogurt. Only it seems like every time I go to Costco and only buy nine items, I still end up spending $200.

The good news: Costco does have some surprisingly good deals on items under $15 -- and not just from Costco's Kirkland brand.

Here are six amazing Costco items available for under $15 (all prices as of December 2025 and subject to change).

1. Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades ($10.99)

Do your wiper blades need replacing? If you're tired of squinting to see through a smeared windshield on a rainy day, it could be time to upgrade your wipers with Michelin Guardian+ Beam Wiper Blades from Costco.

These blades are available in a range of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches, but you must purchase a minimum quantity of two (2) wiper blades per order. Limit of four orders per Costco member.

2. Skechers Ladies' Anklet Sock, 8-pair ($10.99)

Want new socks? You can get eight whole pairs of Skechers ladies' anklet socks for just $10.99 at Costco.

The variety packs sell out fast, though, and sometimes you'll only be able to get them in black. Ask fast to get the colors you're looking for.

Looking for a credit card that can help you save on your next Costco run? Check out our list of the best cash-back cards available today.

3. Q-Tips Cotton Swabs 3-pack, total 1,750-count ($11.49)

Is there ever a bad time to stock up on Q-Tips? Costco offers a great low price on three boxes with a total of 1,750 Q-Tips for $11.49.

I'll spare you the per-Q-Tip math, but suffice it to say that that's a pretty good deal.

4. Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers, Hazelnut, 12-count ($9.49)

Looking for a sweet treat at a low price? Check out Loacker Classic Crispy Wafers, with a taste I can personally vouch for.

These wafers also have no artificial flavors or preservatives, and are Halal and Kosher. You can get 12 packages of hazelnut goodness (1.59 ounces each) for just $9.49.

5. S&W Organic Black Beans: 8-count, 15-oz. cans ($10.20)

Load up on cheap protein with this great deal on organic black beans. You get eight cans of beans (15-ounce cans) for just $10.20 -- that's about $1.28 per can.

Black beans are a versatile ingredient that can help you make a wide range of dishes, from chili to tacos, from three-bean salads to black bean burgers.

6. GUM Summit Toothbrush 10-pack ($14.74)

Dentists recommend replacing your toothbrush every three or four months -- which means this 10-pack of toothbrushes can get you through more than two years of teeth-cleaning.

These GUM Summit toothbrushes have a soft ultra-tapered bristle design that the company claims can remove five times the plaque compared to flat bristles. Add in an ergonomic comfort grip handle and these toothbrushes sound like an even better deal.

