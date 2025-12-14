6 Amazing Costco Buys for Under $15

I love going on Costco treasure hunts, and I love getting a great deal on all sorts of bulk items, from paper towels to trail mix to yogurt. Only it seems like every time I go to Costco and only buy nine items, I still end up spending $200.

The good news: Costco does have some surprisingly good deals on items under $15 -- and not just from Costco's Kirkland brand.

Here are six amazing Costco items available for under $15 (all prices as of December 2025 and subject to change).