Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: The Winner Might Surprise You in August 2026

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and American Express Platinum Card® are the two heavyweights of the travel card world. You'll earn a massive welcome offer and a long list of perks with either one -- for a steep annual fee.

We estimate both cards can save you thousands of dollars a year. So the real question isn't which card is "better" in general. It's which one is better for you.

Here's how they compare head to head, and why I think the more popular pick isn't necessarily the right one.

American Express Platinum Card®: Built for big spenders and frequent flyers

The Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), pretty much the highest you'll find on any card. But you can cover it several times over with more than $3,500 a year in perks. My favorites are:

$600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)

$300 in annual digital entertainment credits

A $219 annual CLEAR+ credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash

$120 in annual Uber One credits

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

The Platinum Card® is probably the de facto choice for anyone wanting premium travel perks. It's basically a luxury travel coupon book, and can help you save on everything from snazzy hotels to airline fees to rideshares and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Don't be fooled -- it takes a good amount of effort to save with the Platinum Card®. If you don't use it, you'll be on the hook for $895 a year (see rates and fees). That's not chump change.

But between its lavish perks and its sky-high welcome bonus offer, the Platinum Card® is still the standard for big spenders and frequent flyers.

Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.