Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: The Winner Might Surprise You in August 2026
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and American Express Platinum Card® are the two heavyweights of the travel card world. You'll earn a massive welcome offer and a long list of perks with either one -- for a steep annual fee.
We estimate both cards can save you thousands of dollars a year. So the real question isn't which card is "better" in general. It's which one is better for you.
Here's how they compare head to head, and why I think the more popular pick isn't necessarily the right one.
American Express Platinum Card®: Built for big spenders and frequent flyers
The Platinum Card® has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), pretty much the highest you'll find on any card. But you can cover it several times over with more than $3,500 a year in perks. My favorites are:
- $600 in annual hotel credits for prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (THC requires a min. two-night stay)
- $300 in annual digital entertainment credits
- A $219 annual CLEAR+ credit
- $200 a year in airline fee credits
- $200 in annual Uber Cash
- $120 in annual Uber One credits
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- Access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
The Platinum Card® is probably the de facto choice for anyone wanting premium travel perks. It's basically a luxury travel coupon book, and can help you save on everything from snazzy hotels to airline fees to rideshares and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Don't be fooled -- it takes a good amount of effort to save with the Platinum Card®. If you don't use it, you'll be on the hook for $895 a year (see rates and fees). That's not chump change.
But between its lavish perks and its sky-high welcome bonus offer, the Platinum Card® is still the standard for big spenders and frequent flyers.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
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Intro APR
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APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®: A smarter choice for most people
Put simply, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the luxury travel card I recommend. That's because it's an easier sell for people who don't spend their whole life in airports.
First, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a slightly lower $795 annual fee. It comes with over $3,000 a year in perks, though, including:
- $500 for bookings at "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 twice a year)
- A $300 annual travel credit
- Complimentary Apple TV plus Apple Music, worth up to $288 annually
- Up to $120 every four years to cover the cost of a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide
That $300 travel credit is my favorite perk on either card. It's super versatile, applying automatically to your first $300 in travel spending each year. And it effectively brings the card's annual fee to $495 off the bat.
The complimentary Apple TV and Apple Music subscriptions are a nice touch, too. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® also has better earning rates on everyday spending:
- 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
- 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct
- 3x points on dining worldwide
That 3x on dining is what makes the Chase Sapphire Reserve® worth it even when you're not traveling. It's also got its own valuable welcome bonus that makes it worth a look.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
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19.49% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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Chase Sapphire Reserve® earns its premium status. You’ll get a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and elevated rewards on travel and dining. Points are worth up to 2x on thousands of top booked hotels and flights with select airlines and hotels through Chase Travel, and the massive 100k sign-up bonus available right now makes it a strong pick if you’re comfortable with the higher annual fee.Read Full Review
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- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get $3,000 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary subscriptions to Apple TV and Apple Music for a minimum of one year when activated by June 22, 2027, a value of $288 annually.
- Member FDIC
Platinum Card® vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Which is better?
To be clear, the Platinum Card® still wins for jetsetters. Its list of travel perks and its valuable welcome bonus offer are pretty much unmatched.
But for people who travel less often and still want premium perks, I think the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is the smarter pick. It has more everyday-friendly perks and earning rates, plus you've got $100 less in annual fees to worry about.
These aren't the only two premium cards out there, though. For more picks, check out our full list of the best luxury cards available now.
FAQs
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The Platinum Card® is better, with access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide (terms apply; enrollment may be required). The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers access to 1,300+ lounges.
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Yes, but it'd be expensive. There's no rule preventing you from holding both, but you'll probably want to pick one over the other.
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Both transfer networks are strong, but they differ a bit. The Platinum Card® transfers Membership Rewards points to 20 airline and hotel partners, while the Chase Sapphire Reserve® transfers Ultimate Rewards points to 14 partners.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, Target, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here