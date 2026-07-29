Amex Platinum vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Capital One Venture X: Which Premium Travel Card Is Best in July 2026?

My friends know me as the guy who writes about credit cards (among other things), so I'm always getting questions about them. One of the most frequent is: Which premium travel card is right for me?

The short answer is, "It depends." All three of the cards below justify their fees pretty easily if you use them. The real questions are 1) how often do you travel? and 2) how much work are you willing to put in?

Here's what to know about three of the most popular cards out there -- the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees), and American Express Platinum Card® -- and how to pick the one for you.

Capital One Venture X Card: The premium card with the lowest price tag

At $395 a year, the Capital One Venture X Card (see rates and fees) undercuts the other two cards on this list by a wide margin. But it still offers plenty of valuable perks that make it worth your time.

They include:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

A $300 annual travel credit through Capital One Travel

10,000 bonus miles every card anniversary (worth $100 in travel)

Given its price tag, I'm already biased toward the Capital One Venture X Card. But what seals the deal for me is the flat 2X miles rate on absolutely everything outside of its bonus categories -- no rotating categories, no spending caps. That's one of the best flat rates you'll find on any card, period.

To be honest, this is the one I'd reach for out of the three. It's the easiest for everyday travelers to get value out of.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.