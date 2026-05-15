Can You Do a Balance Transfer More Than Once?

If you've ever used a balance transfer card to save on high-interest debt, you might be wondering how easy it is to go back to that well.

Maybe your 0% intro period is winding down with a remaining balance, or you've got debt spread across a few cards and want to consolidate everything in one place. Whatever the situation, the short answer is: Yes, you can do a balance transfer more than once.

But the long answer involves some rules that can trip people up, especially if they're not paying attention. Here's what you need to know.

How many balance transfers can you do?

Technically, there's no limit to the number of times you can transfer a balance -- but each one comes with a price. The only real constraints are practical ones: your credit limit, issuer policies, and the fees you pay with each transfer.

First, most issuers cap balance transfers at about 90% to 95% of your credit limit, mostly to save room for interest. There's also the balance transfer fee to account for -- typically 3% to 5% of the transferred amount.

So if you have a $10,000 credit limit on a new balance transfer card with a 3% transfer fee, the most you'd be able to move might be $9,200.

So long as you stay under your assigned limit, though, you can transfer balances from more than one card. There's usually a fee per transaction, so it helps to add up all your existing balances and decide how much you want to put on the new card before you initiate anything.

Want to start saving on interest today? Click here to check out our full list of the best balance transfer cards available now.

The rule that catches people off guard

If there's a single rule worth remembering, it's this: Typically speaking, you can't do a balance transfer with the same bank. In other words, issuers don't allow balance transfers from one of their card products to another.

That means if you're carrying a balance on a Chase card, you can't transfer it to another Chase card -- even if the new one has a great 0% intro APR offer. You'd need to go with a different issuer entirely.

This matters a lot when you're shopping for your next balance transfer card -- it narrows the field more than you might expect. Make sure that if you're carrying a balance on, say, a Citi card, you don't end up landing a Citi balance transfer card.

Do multiple balance transfers hurt your credit?

It can, depending on how you go about it.

The act of transferring a balance doesn't directly ding your score, but applying for new cards does. If you apply for several new balance transfer cards around the same time with the plan of spreading your balances across multiple cards, your credit is likely to take a small hit with each one.

For this reason -- and for simplicity's sake -- fewer cards is usually better.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: The best balance transfer starting point

If you're doing a balance transfer for the first time -- or starting fresh after a previous intro period expired -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the best options out there.

It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply. That's nearly two years of breathing room, which puts it among the longest intro periods available.