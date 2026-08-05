Here's What Actually Changes When Your Credit Score Hits 740

Just reached a 740 credit score? Congratulations -- you're now in FICO's "very good" credit score range, which is actually a pretty big deal.

A 740 is one of the bigger checkpoints in the world of credit scores. It can help you get approved for better cards, get better loan terms, save on insurance, and more. Just keep in mind that it's not an end-all, be-all.

Here's what happens when you hit a 740 credit score -- and what to do next.

Is 740 a good credit score?

Yes -- a 740 sits in FICO's "very good" range (740-799), which is the second-highest tier below "exceptional" (800+).

At this level, you're generally seen as a low-risk borrower, which means you qualify for most of the best credit cards, loan rates, and more.

Credit cards are where a 740 opens the most doors. Many premium credit cards recommend "very good to excellent" credit as a baseline, which means a 740 puts you in range. Just keep in mind that issuers also weigh factors like income, existing debt, and recent application history.

So, 740 isn't a magic number -- but it is a serious milestone in the eyes of most lenders.

If you want to see what a high credit score can get you, start with the American Express Platinum Card® -- basically the Cadillac of luxury travel cards.

For an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it comes with more than $3,500 a year in annual perks, plus a massive welcome bonus offer that can cover the annual fee several times over. It also won our award for Best Lounge Access Credit Card of 2026.