Here's What Actually Changes When Your Credit Score Hits 800

Reaching an 800 credit score can feel like the end of a long journey. You've paid bills on time, kept old accounts open, and carefully monitored card balances -- and now you have a score that FICO deems "exceptional."

That's cause for celebration, not just because you've reached a nice round number. An 800 credit score can help you out in a few different ways, some of which you might not know about.

Here's what actually changes when your credit score reaches 800 -- and what doesn't.

You'll qualify for the best rates (if you don't already)

One of the most practical benefits of an 800 score: better loan and mortgage rates.

Lenders generally reserve their lowest interest rates for borrowers with the best credit scores. And on a mortgage or car loan, even a fraction of a percentage point can translate into thousands of dollars over the life of the loan. That's the power of a high credit score.

That said, most lenders don't have a separate tier for an 800 score specifically. While 800 is "exceptional," a "very good" FICO® Score starts at 740, which is typically enough to get you the best rates.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't keep trying to up your score. If nothing else, the extra breathing room is nice to have. But once you get above 800, don't sweat it out trying to reach a perfect 850.

Approval odds improve, especially for premium cards

Credit card issuers don't publish hard and fast credit score rules. But in practice, most top-tier travel rewards cards -- the ones with the best sign-up bonuses worth hundreds or thousands of dollars -- favor applicants in the 740+ range. At 800, you should have no problem getting approved.

Crucially, though, your credit score isn't the only factor in your application. Lenders look at your entire financial profile. That means a high score with a short credit history, or a bunch of recent hard pulls in your credit, can lead to you still getting declined. An 800 is a big green flag, but it's not the only thing that matters.

Want to see what an 800 score can get you? Check out our list of the best luxury credit cards available today.

You'll have more leverage to negotiate

This one's underrated. If you call your issuer to negotiate better terms, a lower annual fee, or a credit limit increase on an existing credit, a high score means you've got a lot more leverage when doing so.

That's because with a high score, lenders want your business. They also know that you're likely to be approved elsewhere (and they know that you know that).

Related: If you've got a great credit score and a long history with an issuer, call them up sometime and ask for a credit limit increase. The worst they can say is no.

A few things that don't change at all

When it comes to credit scores, 800 isn't a magic number. For example, it won't automatically get you approved for a mortgage -- income, debt-to-income ratio, and employment history all matter, too.

It also won't prevent fluctuations in your score. Opening a new account, closing an old one, or carrying a higher balance for a month can temporarily knock you down a few points. Again, that might not matter much, considering you're already in the "very good" range. But it's worth monitoring long-term.

The practical takeaway: If you're somewhere in the 700 range and wondering whether it's worth chasing 800, the answer is yes. But that's partly because the habits that get you there -- low utilization, on-time payments, holding onto old accounts -- are worth doing anyway. A higher credit score is just one byproduct of your hard work.

Still building toward excellent credit? Check out our picks for the best no-annual-fee credit cards that you can hold onto for life.