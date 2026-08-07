The 3 Best No-Annual-Fee Travel Cards of August 2026

I have never paid interest on a credit card, and I don't love paying annual fees either. The good news is you can still earn awesome travel rewards on no-annual-fee cards.

My top picks below make the case in 2026, and I would happily carry all three.

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card, and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) each charge $0 annual fee. Here's an overview of each, and when a fee-based card is worth a look instead.

1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: best for everyday travel rewards

The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is such an underrated travel card. It's one of the rare cards that doesn't box you into booking through an issuer travel portal to earn high reward rates.

It won Motley Fool Money's award for the Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card for 2026.

Annual fee: $0

Travel rewards: Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up -- like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. You can redeem points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits.

Welcome offer: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.

Who it's best for: Deal hunters and thrifty travelers will love this card. It rewards you highly on most form of travel, including booking on deal sites or direct with airlines and hotels. The card also works as a companion if you already carry a premium card and want higher rates on more categories.