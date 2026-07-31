The Amex Platinum Welcome Bonus Offer Is Worth $1,750+. Here Are 3 Good Ways to Redeem It

The American Express Platinum Card® has one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card -- but your exact value depends on how you use it.

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

That points haul is massive. Here's what to know about the best way to use those points and how much they can be worth (as estimated by Motley Fool Money).

Platinum Card® bonus: Move your points to transfer partners for the most value

Amex points are worth $0.01 apiece in travel rewards. That means we estimate the welcome bonus is worth $1,750 at minimum when put toward Amex Travel bookings. When it comes to travel bookings, that's your floor.

If you transfer your points to one of Amex's travel partners, though, you can stretch those points even further. Membership Rewards points can be worth as much as $0.02 each when moved to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, according to third-party valuations. Partners include Air Canada, Air France, Delta, Hilton, Marriott, and more.

That means your maximum earnable bonus points could save you roughly $3,500 in travel. Your bonus offer could be worth almost four times the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Most transfers run at a 1:1 ratio, and airline transfers usually post within minutes. The tradeoff here is that you might need to be a bit flexible with travel dates and have some patience to find the right booking for you.

Still, if you're looking for the best way to save on luxury travel this year, the Platinum Card®'s massive welcome bonus offer is it.