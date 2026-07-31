The Amex Platinum Welcome Bonus Offer Is Worth $1,750+. Here Are 3 Good Ways to Redeem It
The American Express Platinum Card® has one of the biggest welcome bonus offers I've seen on any card -- but your exact value depends on how you use it.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That points haul is massive. Here's what to know about the best way to use those points and how much they can be worth (as estimated by Motley Fool Money).
Platinum Card® bonus: Move your points to transfer partners for the most value
Amex points are worth $0.01 apiece in travel rewards. That means we estimate the welcome bonus is worth $1,750 at minimum when put toward Amex Travel bookings. When it comes to travel bookings, that's your floor.
If you transfer your points to one of Amex's travel partners, though, you can stretch those points even further. Membership Rewards points can be worth as much as $0.02 each when moved to one of Amex's airline or hotel partners, according to third-party valuations. Partners include Air Canada, Air France, Delta, Hilton, Marriott, and more.
That means your maximum earnable bonus points could save you roughly $3,500 in travel. Your bonus offer could be worth almost four times the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Most transfers run at a 1:1 ratio, and airline transfers usually post within minutes. The tradeoff here is that you might need to be a bit flexible with travel dates and have some patience to find the right booking for you.
Still, if you're looking for the best way to save on luxury travel this year, the Platinum Card®'s massive welcome bonus offer is it.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
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Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 Delta Sky Club visits (subject to visit limitations) when flying on an eligible Delta flight, Priority Pass™ membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. *As of 01/2026
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights™ by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at over 10,000 qualifying U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. As a Platinum Card® Member you have special access to reservations on select nights at participating sought after Resy restaurants in select cities through Platinum Nights™ by Resy. Simply add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to book your reservation.
- $219 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $219 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM late check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Get up to a $12.95* statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Pay with Points works for everyday purchases, but at a lower rate
Using Amex's Pay with Points feature with retailers like Amazon can turn 175,000 points into roughly $1,225 (estimated by Motley Fool Money). That's because Amex points are worth about $0.007 apiece when you use this option, well below what you'd get if you put your points toward travel.
Your value's about the same with gift cards: With some retailers, you can get as much as $0.01 apiece; with others, you'll get half that.
The upside here is convenience: no travel planning, no waiting for the right booking to open up, just rewards applied instantly at checkout. This option might make sense if you don't travel often, or want to immediately use points on something practical.
Putting points toward travel can save you much more, though. Pay with Points is a decent fallback, but probably not a strategy to build around.
Statement credit is the simplest option, but costs you the most
We estimate redeeming for a statement credit can turn 175,000 points into about $1,050, the lowest of the three options. Amex points are worth roughly $0.006 apiece when put toward a statement credit, which functions like a cash-back redemption applied straight to your bill.
It's an understandable choice if you're carrying a balance or just want the points gone with zero effort. Still, that's roughly $2,500 less than a well-planned transfer redemption on the same amount of points.
Americans left $6 billion in credit card rewards unredeemed in 2022, according to Motley Fool Money research, and defaulting to the lowest-value option on a welcome bonus is its own version of leaving money on the table.
Amex's Membership Rewards program earned our award for Best Credit Card Rewards Program for 2026, largely because of its transfer partners. My take: If there's any chance you'll book international travel in the next year or two, hold your points until then rather than cashing out immediately.
Want to learn more? See how else you can save with the American Express Platinum Card® and its massive welcome bonus offer in our full card review.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
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