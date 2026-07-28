The Balance Transfer Card I'd Tell a Friend to Get Right Now

I've written about credit cards for years now -- and if a friend asked me to recommend a balance transfer card, I'd point them right to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, as long as the transfer posts within 120 days of opening the account. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after.

That's one of the longest interest-free runways available -- no wonder it won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

It doesn't earn rewards, and it doesn't have a flashy welcome bonus. But it's one of the best options for saving on interest over a long period of time. Here's what to know.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Almost two whole years of no interest

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest runways you'll find on a balance transfer card. You'll get the same 0% window for upcoming purchases, too. Not many cards offer that kind of savings double-whammy.

After the intro period ends, the ongoing rate becomes a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. Your goal should definitely be to get rid of your balance entirely before that APR kicks in.

The only real downside: The Wells Fargo Reflect Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. On a $6,000 transfer, that's $300 tacked onto your balance right away. That's not the lowest fee you'll find, either -- some cards offer balance transfer fees as low as 3%.

Still, if you need as long of a savings runway as possible, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and its higher transfer fee are worth the cost. A longer runway means you can make smaller monthly payments and still get rid of your balance before interest kicks in. That can mean thousands of dollars in savings, even after you factor in the 5% fee.