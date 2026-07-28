The Balance Transfer Card I'd Tell a Friend to Get Right Now
I've written about credit cards for years now -- and if a friend asked me to recommend a balance transfer card, I'd point them right to the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, as long as the transfer posts within 120 days of opening the account. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after.
That's one of the longest interest-free runways available -- no wonder it won our award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
It doesn't earn rewards, and it doesn't have a flashy welcome bonus. But it's one of the best options for saving on interest over a long period of time. Here's what to know.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Almost two whole years of no interest
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest runways you'll find on a balance transfer card. You'll get the same 0% window for upcoming purchases, too. Not many cards offer that kind of savings double-whammy.
After the intro period ends, the ongoing rate becomes a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR. Your goal should definitely be to get rid of your balance entirely before that APR kicks in.
The only real downside: The Wells Fargo Reflect Card charges a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5. On a $6,000 transfer, that's $300 tacked onto your balance right away. That's not the lowest fee you'll find, either -- some cards offer balance transfer fees as low as 3%.
Still, if you need as long of a savings runway as possible, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and its higher transfer fee are worth the cost. A longer runway means you can make smaller monthly payments and still get rid of your balance before interest kicks in. That can mean thousands of dollars in savings, even after you factor in the 5% fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Should you get the Chase Freedom Flex instead?
If you don't need a full 21 months to pay off your debt, the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is a better pick. That's because it offers 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies.
That's a shorter window than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card by six months. But the Chase Freedom Flex® makes up for it with some solid cash back rates, including:
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
By maxing out the rotating category alone, you can earn $300 a year in rewards. I also love getting 3% back on dining -- and the fact that you'll get it all for no annual fee.
The transfer fee is lower, too: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days.
If your debt is small enough to pay off in a year and change, go with the Chase Freedom Flex®. Its earning rates make it worth holding onto long after your intro period ends.
Current sign-up bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Wells Fargo Reflect Card vs. Chase Freedom Flex: Which is right for you?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my go-to balance transfer recommendation. That's because it has one of the longest intro windows you'll find anywhere, and it applies to both balance transfers and purchases with a 5%, min: $5 balance transfer fee.
If you don't need a full 21 months to pay off your debt, though, you should go with the Chase Freedom Flex®. It has a lower balance transfer fee, a still-respectable 0% window, and earning rates that make it worth holding onto for years.
And if neither feels right, check out our list of the best balance transfer cards available now and find the one for you.
FAQs
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No. Wells Fargo, like most issuers, doesn't allow balance transfers between two of its own cards. You can only move debt from a different bank's card onto the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, so check your other cards' issuers before applying.
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Any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's ongoing variable APR. On the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, that's a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR, depending on your creditworthiness. Aim to clear the balance before the intro period ends to avoid paying any interest.
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It can cause a small, temporary dip. Applying triggers a hard inquiry, and a new account lowers your average account age, but paying down the transferred balance typically improves your utilization and score over time.
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