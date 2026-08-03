The Best Credit Card Combo for August 2026

Looking to simplify your credit card strategy? Looking for a killer one-two punch? If so, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Flex® (rates and fees).

With these two cards alone, you'll earn at least 2% back on purchases, plus up to 5% back in specific categories. Best of all, you'll pay no annual fee whatsoever to get it.

Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Flex® are my favorite credit card combo of August 2026.

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Get 2% cash rewards on purchases

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to memorize and no earning caps to worry about. That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find on any card, let alone one with no annual fee. We named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 for a reason.

I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself, and use it all the time. It's my default card for pretty much everything: Bills, groceries, online shopping, and more.

Let's say you put $5,000 a month alone on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That's $1,200 a year in rewards, all on a card with a $0 annual fee.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.