The Best Credit Card Combo for August 2026
Looking to simplify your credit card strategy? Looking for a killer one-two punch? If so, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Flex® (rates and fees).
With these two cards alone, you'll earn at least 2% back on purchases, plus up to 5% back in specific categories. Best of all, you'll pay no annual fee whatsoever to get it.
Here's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Flex® are my favorite credit card combo of August 2026.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Get 2% cash rewards on purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no bonus categories to memorize and no earning caps to worry about. That's more or less the best flat rate you'll find on any card, let alone one with no annual fee. We named it the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 for a reason.
I have the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card myself, and use it all the time. It's my default card for pretty much everything: Bills, groceries, online shopping, and more.
Let's say you put $5,000 a month alone on the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That's $1,200 a year in rewards, all on a card with a $0 annual fee.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Chase Freedom Flex®: Earn even more with bonus categories
The Chase Freedom Flex®, meanwhile, is your bonus-category power earner. It comes with 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. As an example, this quarter's categories include gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations.
You'll also earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on everything else.
Those are some of the best bonus categories you'll find on a no-annual-fee card. I particularly love how you can tweak your spending strategy over time -- keeping track of those bonus categories can net you serious rewards.
If you max out the rotating spending category each quarter, you're already at $300 a year. Throw in a solid welcome bonus, and it's easy to see why the Chase Freedom Flex® is a winner.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card + Chase Freedom Flex®: Who should apply for this combo?
In short, anyone who wants a couple of the best cash back cards out there for no annual fee.
This pairing does work best if you don't mind tracking the Chase Freedom Flex®'s rotating categories. Activation is required, too -- but in exchange, you're getting a 5% rate that most cash back cards can't match.
And even without the rotating categories, the Chase Freedom Flex® is a solid choice. I love the idea of getting 3% back every time you eat out, plus 5% back on Chase Travel bookings.
Frequent flyers who book outside the Chase Travel portal might want to look elsewhere -- in that case, a top travel card is probably a better fit.
But when it comes to easy cash back, this is about as strong of a combo as you'll find. Just use the Chase Freedom Flex® in a few given categories, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for your other purchases. That's a super simple path to tons of cash rewards.
FAQs
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You'll still earn cash back, just at the base 1% rate instead of 5% on that quarter's category. Chase doesn't retroactively apply activation, so set a calendar reminder each quarter to avoid missing out.
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Yes, you can apply for both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Flex®. They come from different issuers, so the applications are completely independent of each other, though they each trigger a hard credit inquiry.
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Yes. Both the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and Chase Freedom Flex® charge a 3% foreign transaction fee, so neither is a good fit for purchases made outside the U.S.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.