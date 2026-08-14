Have Too Many Credit Cards? Here's Which Ones You Should Cancel

A wallet full of credit cards isn't a problem by itself. But it's time to cancel one when you're paying annual fees for perks you never use, or an old card stays open only because a forgotten subscription is charging it.

Nearly 1 in 5 cardholders pay an annual fee on their primary card, according to Motley Fool Money research. If yours isn't paying you back in cash back or rewards, start there. But closing credit cards can ding your credit score, so strategy matters.

One rule first: if you're carrying a balance, pay it down before canceling anything. Closing a card doesn't erase the debt, and no rewards beat the money you're losing to interest. Here's how to decide what stays and what goes.