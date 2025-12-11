7 Things You Should Never Do Following an Auto Accident

When the police or an insurance adjuster asks about the accident, be honest, but avoid taking the blame. Don't say, "It was my fault."

Also, avoid talking to the other driver about who was at fault or how the accident occurred. Lawyers recommend that you don't even apologize, as an apology can be construed as an admission of guilt.

You should speak with your insurance company on the day of the accident and will likely hear from the other party's insurer within a day or two. Those conversations are recorded. Once they have you on record taking the blame (full or partial), the words can be used against you. Let others determine who was at fault after the fact.

