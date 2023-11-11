Roth IRA Contribution Limits for 2024 Are Bigger Than Ever

Stashing money away in a Roth IRA (individual retirement account) can lead to huge rewards during retirement.

For example, if you managed to build a million-dollar Roth IRA, you could withdraw all your funds 100% tax-free after you reach age 59 1/2 and have checked the boxes on the other rules.

But having a chance at building a massive Roth IRA will depend on several factors. For one, you have to contribute money to the account and invest in assets that can supercharge your portfolio. The good news is that the Roth IRA contribution limits for 2024 have been bumped up, so you can tuck away more money in your account to get you closer to your retirement goals.

A good time to plan ahead for 2024

Next year, the Roth IRA contribution limit for savers under 50 will jump to $7,000, up from $6,500 in 2023. If you're aiming to contribute the maximum amount to a Roth IRA, you can stash away roughly $583 every month to hit your goal in a year.

As has been the case, the contribution limits for savers over a certain age are even sweeter. If you are 50 or older by the end of 2024, you can tack on up to $1,000 more in "catch-up contributions," bringing your contribution limit up to $8,000.

But there's a catch: You need to earn enough money during the year to contribute the maximum amount to a Roth IRA. And that money must be in the form of earned income. So interest income, dividends, pension income, Social Security benefits, and other unearned income won't count.

Let's say you are 75 years old in 2024. If you earn less than $8,000 in 2023 -- say, for example, that you make $6,000 from part-time work at a retail store -- your Roth IRA contribution would be limited to your taxable compensation. Your annual contributions to a Roth IRA can't exceed your earnings for the year.

If you don't have a Roth IRA yet, this may be a good time to consider opening an account. Determine your goals, weigh the pros and cons, and estimate your potential income to determine if you'll qualify to make contributions for 2024.

The biggest Roth IRA contribution limit yet