Here's Exactly How Much Student Loan Debt Relief Has Been Approved so Far, by State

By Keith Speights – Oct 12, 2023 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • The Biden administration has focused on four specific areas so far with its cancellation of federal student debt.
  • Borrowers in every U.S. state have received student loan forgiveness as a result of these actions.
  • More student debt relief could be on the way.

Around $127 billion in federal student loans have been forgiven so far by the Biden administration.

Millions of Americans have student loan debt. However, there are fewer names on the list than there could have been.

The Biden administration has moved aggressively to lower the costs of federal student loans. It's also made significant strides in canceling the debt of nearly 3.6 million individuals. Here's exactly how much student loan debt relief has been approved so far, by state.

A mortarboard with tassle next to a chalkboard with a dollar sign and "student loan debt forgiveness" written on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

Actions taken on student loan forgiveness

Before we examine the state-level data, let's take a look at what has been done to forgive federal student loans so far. The Biden administration has focused on four areas.

The rules for income-driven repayment (IDR) plans are that remaining loan balances can be forgiven after borrowers make the required number of payments (which vary based on the particular plan). However, over the years, the number of payments for some individuals was miscounted.

The U.S. Department of Education is in the process of correcting those errors. Its efforts have identified nearly 855,000 borrowers who are eligible for forgiveness.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program was established 16 years ago. It allows the Department of Education to forgive the remaining balance on federal student loans for borrowers who work with a government or not-for-profit organization and have made 120 qualifying monthly payments. Roughly 715,000 borrowers have had their federal student loans forgiven during President Biden's tenure in the White House.

There's an even older initiative to help borrowers than the PSLF. The Total and Permanent Disability discharge program was established in 1965. Its goal was to help individuals with disabilities who can't work and therefore aren't able to repay their federal student loans. Nearly 513,000 borrowers have had their loans canceled so far by the Biden administration.

Finally, more than 1.3 million borrowers have received federal student loan forgiveness for other reasons. These include individuals who were cheated by the schools they attended, attended a school that closed, or are covered by court settlements related to these issues.

State-by-state student loan forgiveness details

The following table shows the details of how many borrowers have been helped by the Biden Administration's actions related to PSLF and IDR plans in each U.S. state, district, and territory since October 2021:

State

PSLF: Number of Borrowers

PSLF: Balance Approved for Forgiveness (in Millions)

IDR: Number of Borrowers

IDR: Balance Approved for Forgiveness (in Millions)
Alabama 10,700 $831.7 13,560 $597.4
Alaska 1,330 $89.5 1,050 $55.7
Arizona 11,700 $840.0 21,790 $1,099.4
Arkansas 6,370 $439.3 7,480 $369.4
California 60,680 $4,450.6 65,340 $3,145.5
Colorado 13,220 $925.0 15,830 $856.9
Connecticut 8,300 $558.1 7,710 $333.5
Delaware 2,250 $160.9 2,610 $123.1
District of Columbia 4,070 $359.9 2,380 $139.8
Florida 40,410 $3,335.6 60,410 $3,243.4
Georgia 29,160 $2,563.4 40,850 $2,279.0
Hawaii 2,250 $161.7 1,800 $96.8
Idaho 3,800 $240.4 5,990 $266.2
Illinois 27,550 $1,939.7 30,010 $1,402.1
Indiana 13,010 $866.5 20,770 $993.9
Iowa 7,290 $400.4 11,330 $502.1
Kansas 6,910 $434.4 8,960 $454.1
Kentucky 8,790 $561.6 11,830 $480.0
Louisiana 8,940 $704.5 16,330 $890.4
Maine 3,550 $229.8 5,100 $228.3
Maryland 21,520 $1,688.3 17,830 $984.8
Massachusetts 15,460 $1,052.7 13,210 $624.4
Michigan  25,410 $1,755.6 28,740 $1,364.3
Minnesota  15,400 $945.4 14,500 $692.1
Mississippi  6,990 $587.7 10,210 $487.8
Missouri  15,580 $1,039.3 20,010 $1,026.4
Montana  2,710 $162.6 3,960 $198.8
Nebraska  4,470 $270.9 5,980 $285.4
Nevada  4,200 $306.2 7,290 $352.8
New Hampshire 3,440 $220.1 3,260 $155.1
New Jersey 17,730 $1,199.0 18,280 $843.1
New Mexico 3,890 $259.6 5,740 $279.0
New York 56,540 $3,841.3 44,230 $2,045.6
North Carolina  19,730 $1,422.1 26,390 $1,221.3
North Dakota  1,340 $81.2 2,210 $106.7
Ohio  31,290 $2,145.0 39,690 $1,861.3
Oklahoma  6,490 $431.7 12,230 $592.2
Oregon  12,050 $787.1 12,430 $607.0
Pennsylvania  31,670 $2,211.1 32,040 $1,444.4
Puerto Rico  3,020 $141.2 3,960 $110.6
Rhode Island 2,230 $151.7 2,740 $116.2
South Carolina  13,170 $1,079.5 17,460 $914.3
South Dakota 2,350 $134.2 3,240 $157.5
Tennessee  12,950 $994.7 18,100 $933.4
Texas  45,600 $3,212.5 67,590 $3,314.3
Utah  4,000 $281.2 4,220 $229.2
Vermont  2,320 $163.2 2,060 $102.9
Virginia 23,340 $1,622.0 22,930 $1,116.1
Washington  15,700 $1,048.6 17,390 $834.1
West Virginia 4,160 $244.8 5,270 $211.0
Wisconsin  13,500 $816.3 13,130 $623.5
Wyoming 1,030 $60.1 1,320 $67.5
All Other Locations 5,570 $412.4 6,150 $292.5
Total  715,130  $50,861.9  854,870 $41,752.6 

Data source: U.S. Department of Education. Chart by author.

More student debt cancellations on the way?

Significantly more federal student loans could be forgiven in the future. The Department of Education's Student Loan Debt Relief Committee met this week to talk about new student loan forgiveness regulations. This committee will reconvene in November and December to make draft rules available for public comment in early 2024. 

Legal challenges could potentially derail these efforts, similar to what happened with the Biden administration's first attempt at widespread student loan forgiveness. However, if the new regulations aren't struck down by the courts, more student debt cancellations should be on the way sometime next year.

