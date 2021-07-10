by Lyle Daly | July 10, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
The summer season is a golden opportunity to earn more rewards on your spending.
Summer is here, and that often means more going out, shopping, and maybe a nice vacation. It also means you have the chance to collect plenty of credit card rewards while you enjoy the season.
Whether you want to earn cash back, travel points, or both, follow these tips to earn more rewards this summer.
Welcome bonuses, which are bonuses available to new cardholders, are one of the most valuable credit card perks. Any time you want to earn a large amount of rewards quickly, it's worth looking at the credit cards with the best sign-up bonuses.
Most bonuses have a spending requirement and a time limit to reach it. For example, spend $1,000 in three months for a $250 cash back bonus. If you normally spend that much anyway, a bonus is an easy way to take advantage of the money you spend on your bills.
Spending habits change from season to season. If there are areas where you find yourself spending more, see if any credit cards offer bonus rewards in that category. Here are a few suggestions:
Credit card companies frequently have special rewards offers. One of the most common is extra rewards when you shop with merchants your card issuer has partnered with. For example, you may be able to earn 3% back instead of 1% shopping on the website at a department store you like.
You can find special offers like these in your online credit card account, and your card issuer may email you the latest offers as well. Some card issuers also have online shopping portals where you can see all its partner merchants.
Once you know where to find special offers like these, check back regularly so you don't miss any opportunities to earn more rewards.
When you have a credit card that earns rewards on every purchase, it makes sense to use it for every purchase. The only exceptions are purchases that have an extra fee for paying by credit card and merchants that don't accept credit cards. Other than that, you miss out on rewards if you pay with a debit card or cash.
There's one important thing to keep in mind before you put everything on your credit card. You only come out ahead if you pay your credit card bill in full. If you don't, the interest charges will cost more than you earn in rewards.
You might not be the only one in your circle interested in rewards credit cards. If you know anyone who's thinking about getting one and isn't sure where to start, you could recommend a card you have and get a referral bonus.
Most credit card companies offer these bonuses. From your account, you can either get a referral link to share or provide the email address of your referral. If that person applies for the card through your link and gets approved, you'll receive bonus rewards.
Several popular credit cards have rotating bonus categories. The bonus categories on these cards change, typically every quarter. One quarter your card could earn 5% at restaurants, the next it may offer 5% at fitness clubs, and so on.
With most of these cards, you need to activate your quarterly bonus categories, which you can do either online or by phone. Otherwise, your card won't earn the bonus rate. Even if you have a busy summer schedule, remember to activate this benefit so you can maximize your rotating card rewards.
Group activities can be another opportunity to pick up extra rewards. If it's most convenient to put the bill on one card, you can offer to use your rewards card and let everyone else pay you back for their share.
This works well at restaurants, buying tickets for sporting events, and any other situation where everyone is chipping in for a big bill. Just make sure the rest of the group is okay with it and that they're people you can trust to pay you back.
It's not hard to boost your rewards over the summer. See which of those tips you can work into your lifestyle, and by the time fall hits, you'll have more credit card rewards to cash in.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.