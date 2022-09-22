Crowded Airport Lounges Everywhere? Here Are Some Solutions

A crowded airport lounge is no fun -- but there may be other ways to spend your time.

Key points

Airport lounges are great -- but they're getting overcrowded as they gain popularity.

The good news is there are other ways to have fun while you wait for your flight.

Check out the restaurants in your terminal, see if there's a spa you have access to, or just hang out at your gate with headphones and a book or a tablet.

Relaxing in an airport lounge can be a great way to begin a vacation. There's something about sitting in a comfy chair, sipping on some bubbly, and charging your devices before getting on a plane full of strangers.

However, airport lounges are getting more popular and are no longer a secret. As more rewards credit cards add this benefit as a card perk, more people are using it. Can you blame travelers for getting the most out of their card benefits? I don't blame them at all.

Crowded airport lounges can be noisy and stressful, defeating the purpose of visiting one. Are you looking for other places to go beyond the crowded lounge? Here are a few alternatives.

Research affordable airport eateries before your flight

My favorite thing about airport lounge access is being able to snack on food and drinks for free. This perk cuts down on my travel costs considerably.

If you're flying during a popular time and feel the lounge will be crowded or full, you can plan ahead and have some airport bar or restaurant options in mind. The good news is not every airport eatery is overpriced.

Before your flight, review the options for food and drinks to find an affordable solution that works for your budget.

Use your lounge perks to dine at participating restaurants

If you're lucky, you might be in an airport with a restaurant that accepts your lounge pass. The Priority Pass airport lounge program partners with select airport eateries.

Here's how it works: You'll show your Priority Pass membership card and get a dollar amount to spend at a participating restaurant. Usually, you'll get up to $28 per person to spend on food or drinks -- including alcohol.

This can be a great way to put your lounge perks to use while getting away from the crowded airport gate area. Make sure that you don't forget to tip your bartender or server.

Here is a quick list of a few options at U.S. airports:

Boston Logan International Airport: Stephanies

Stephanies Denver International Airport: SweetWater Mountain Taphouse

SweetWater Mountain Taphouse John F. Kennedy International Airport: Bobby Van's Steakhouse

Bobby Van's Steakhouse Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Trail Head BBQ Bar

Trail Head BBQ Bar Washington Dulles International Airport: Chef Geoff's

Put your other lounge membership perks to use

If you have a Priority Pass lounge membership, you may be able to enjoy other benefits instead of using your membership for the traditional airport lounge perks. Some airports have private rest areas and spas you can access with your membership.

For example, at participating Minute Suites, you can enjoy one free hour in a private room to rest and relax. Another option is to get a complimentary massage at Be Relax Spa locations before your flight. Consider alternatives like this if you want to kill some time before your flight without sitting in a crowded lounge.

Bring entertainment and wait at the gate

And finally, another solution is to sit at the airport gate with everyone else. You likely did exactly this before you discovered the world of airport lounges -- I know I did!

If you don't want to people-watch, consider bringing some form of entertainment with you. Headphones and a tablet, a handheld gaming system, or a book are some options that can help you stay entertained while you wait to board your flight. If you've got noise-canceling headphones, those will help cut out some of the noise; just be careful not to miss important announcements before your flight!

You can still enjoy airport lounge access -- especially if you're flying during a less-busy time. But if you find yourself walking into a crowded lounge, know that other options are available.

If you're in the market for a new credit card and want free lounge perks, review our list of the best travel credit cards.