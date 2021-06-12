This exciting opportunity can allow essential workers to take an incredible vacation at a more affordable price point.

Essential workers have put in a lot of effort and hard work throughout the pandemic. While some non-essential workers could continue doing their jobs from home, many frontline workers had to keep showing up and put in long hours as the world struggled to battle the COVID-19 virus.

Essential workers deserve praise and recognition, but they also deserve a much-needed break. One company is making it easier for these workers to take a vacation. This summer and fall, essential workers can escape by taking 'pay what you can' glamping adventures in national parks. Find out more:

Under Canvas wants to send essential workers on glamping adventures

The company Under Canvas offers travelers a chance to explore the outdoors and be close to nature while staying in luxurious tents throughout the United States.

Its nine glamping locations can be found near national parks and monuments, and their accommodations offer a more luxurious and comfortable take on an outdoor adventure. It's the perfect environment for fun and relaxation, and the views are sure to be incredible.

Under Canvas wants to thank essential workers for their sacrifices and efforts over the past 12-plus months. The company is inviting people to visit one of their nine camp locations for two-night stays under a "pay what you can" scheme. Accommodation costs will be at a rate that applicants can afford, exclusive of meals and transportation.

Essential workers who want to take advantage of this exciting opportunity can fill out a form to be considered for a vacation.

Here are the details:

Interested essential workers will need to answer a few questions and submit a photo of their work identification or a work badge.

The answers to the questions asked will outline their trip preferences, preferred travel dates, and the budget they feel comfortable paying. They're also asked to share their most meaningful frontline story.

Select stays will be available beginning July 1, 2021, through Nov. 29, 2021, and excludes weekends and holidays. Essential workers have through June 18, 2021, to submit their interest for a discounted vacation. Under Canvas plans to book at least 100, two-night stays for up to four people. These trips can provide essential workers with the relaxation that they need after a stressful year.

Wondering where the nine Under Canvas camps are located? Here's a list of locations:

Acadia in Surry, Maine

in Surry, Maine Lake Powell -- Grand Staircase in Big Water, Utah

in Big Water, Utah Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota

in Keystone, South Dakota Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Zion in Virgin, Utah

in Virgin, Utah Grand Canyon in Valle, Arizona

in Valle, Arizona Moab in Moab, Utah

in Moab, Utah Yellowstone in West Yellowstone, Montana

in West Yellowstone, Montana Glacier in Coram, Montana

Regular accommodation prices vary depending on dates, location, and tent type. We plugged in some different dates and camp locations for their suite tents, which accommodate up to four travelers, and found prices ranging from $449 to $589 per night + taxes and fees.

If you're an essential worker in need of a vacation, you may want to check out this exciting adventure opportunity. And when you do, you may want to use a travel credit card so you can get rewarded for all your spending. Just make sure you compare credit cards and find one that fits your budget and needs.

Plan a getaway without stressing about finances

It's no secret that the pandemic has altered the personal finances of so many. If this vacation experience isn't for you, we recently discussed some other budget-friendly vacation ideas. But no matter what you decide to do, don't neglect the need to de-stress and take a break.