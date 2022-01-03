A cash advance should only be considered as a last resort.

If you're ever in a financial pinch and need cash fast, you may wonder if it's possible to borrow money from one of your credit cards. The short answer is yes, and the process is called a cash advance.

Like someone you meet online, though, there are some things you should know about a cash advance. Here, we spell them out.

What is a cash advance?

No matter why you're considering a cash advance, it pays to understand what they are and how they work.

There's a limit

The amount you're allowed to take out through a cash advance is typically lower than your

overall credit limit. Let's say a credit card has a credit limit of $5,000. It's possible that the cash advance credit limit is $1,500. It's important to know the cash advance credit limit before borrowing the funds.

There are three ways to access the money

There are several ways to get a cash advance, including:

From a bank by showing your card and ID to a teller From an ATM by using the PIN number associated with the account By using a convenience check provided by the credit card issuer

The APR will be higher

The APR you are charged for money taken through a cash advance is higher -- often much higher -- than the APR charged for standard purchases.

There is no grace period

When you make a standard purchase with a credit card, you usually have until the end of the billing cycle to pay it off and avoid paying interest. The same is not true of cash advances. The day you accept the funds is the day interest begins to accrue on the debt.

How much will it cost?

The average interest rate on credit cards as of this writing is 16.13%. While cash advance APRs vary by credit card issuer, they can easily be 5 to 10 percentage points higher than the standard purchase rate.

On top of the interest rate, issuers normally charge a cash advance fee from 3% to 5%, or $5 to $10, whichever is higher. And if you take the funds from an ATM, you may end up paying an ATM usage fee of around $4.50.

To put it all in perspective, let's take a look at how much more using a credit card for a cash advance can cost than using the same credit card for a standard purchase. In this example, we're assuming it takes one year to pay the card off in full.