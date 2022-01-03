If you're on a Galaxy Fold, consider unfolding your phone or viewing it in full screen to best optimize your experience.
by Dana George | Published on Jan. 3, 2022
A cash advance should only be considered as a last resort.
If you're ever in a financial pinch and need cash fast, you may wonder if it's possible to borrow money from one of your credit cards. The short answer is yes, and the process is called a cash advance.
Like someone you meet online, though, there are some things you should know about a cash advance. Here, we spell them out.
No matter why you're considering a cash advance, it pays to understand what they are and how they work.
The amount you're allowed to take out through a cash advance is typically lower than your
overall credit limit. Let's say a credit card has a credit limit of $5,000. It's possible that the cash advance credit limit is $1,500. It's important to know the cash advance credit limit before borrowing the funds.
There are several ways to get a cash advance, including:
The APR you are charged for money taken through a cash advance is higher -- often much higher -- than the APR charged for standard purchases.
When you make a standard purchase with a credit card, you usually have until the end of the billing cycle to pay it off and avoid paying interest. The same is not true of cash advances. The day you accept the funds is the day interest begins to accrue on the debt.
The average interest rate on credit cards as of this writing is 16.13%. While cash advance APRs vary by credit card issuer, they can easily be 5 to 10 percentage points higher than the standard purchase rate.
On top of the interest rate, issuers normally charge a cash advance fee from 3% to 5%, or $5 to $10, whichever is higher. And if you take the funds from an ATM, you may end up paying an ATM usage fee of around $4.50.
To put it all in perspective, let's take a look at how much more using a credit card for a cash advance can cost than using the same credit card for a standard purchase. In this example, we're assuming it takes one year to pay the card off in full.
|Transaction Type
|Amount
|Interest Rate
|Cash Advance Fee
|ATM Usage Fee
|Total Borrowed
|Monthly Payment
|
Total Interest
Paid
|Standard Purchase
|$1,000
|16%
|X
|X
|$1,000
|$91
|$89
|Cash Advance
|$1,000
|22%
|$40
|$4
|$1,044
|$98
|$173
The larger the cash advance and the longer it takes to pay it off in full, the more expensive the transaction will be. In this scenario, paying it off in one year minimized the damage done by the higher interest rate.
It's rarely a good idea to pay more in interest and fees than absolutely necessary, but there are times a cash advance may seem like the only option available. For example:
As a rule, it's a good idea to avoid any loan that's going to cost you more from the moment you accept the funds. To avoid the need to take out a cash advance, make it a point to build an emergency savings account. Even if you can only put a few dollars at a time into the account, you know you're moving in the right direction.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.