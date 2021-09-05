by Natasha Gabrielle | Sept. 5, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
When I got my first travel rewards credit card, I didn't consider all redemption options. That mistake made me miss out on hundreds of dollars in rewards value.
Using credit cards responsibly can allow you to build and improve your credit. You can also earn valuable rewards if you're using a rewards credit card. But there are different ways to redeem your earned rewards, and some redemptions are more valuable than others.
Several years ago, I made a credit card redemption mistake that cost me money. It did, however, teach me a valuable lesson. Keep reading to learn from my error.
When I first heard about credit card rewards, I was hooked. I was already using credit cards regularly, and I had developed a good habit of paying off my card balances every month to avoid interest fees. When I realized I could earn rewards on my spending, I knew I needed to get started. Since I was beginning to travel more, I decided to get my first travel rewards credit card, which came with a sign-up bonus.
After applying and being approved for my card, I managed to meet the minimum spending threshold and earned a big chunk of bonus points.
But here's where I went wrong: I didn't carefully consider all of my redemption options. Instead, I redeemed my points for cash back in the form of a statement credit. That wasn't a smart move and was a poor redemption choice that carried far less value than other options.
The card I had was not just a cash back credit card; it was a travel rewards card that offered more rewards potential. I had three redemption options available to me:
The options I didn't choose likely would have offered more value. I don't remember exactly how many bonus points I received because I no longer have a record. But I'll give an example to illustrate how silly my mistake was:
Let's say I had 60,000 points to redeem -- 50,000 from a sign-up bonus and 10,000 from my regular spending. At the rates I discussed above, here's what value I could have earned:
My rookie mistake cost me hundreds of dollars. But it taught me a good lesson and helped me better navigate my future credit card rewards journey. It gave me a good laugh, too.
Here's the valuable lesson I learned: Carefully researching redemption options is a must.
Had I researched more, I could have maximized the value of my points. The $600 statement credit at the time sounded great, but it wasn't the best option. If I could go back and do it over, I would transfer all of my points to a transfer partner and book an unforgettable vacation.
Are you wondering what kind of vacation you can take with credit card points? Here's an article that discusses four ways to redeem 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for travel. These trips would be amazing. When comparing the cash price to book these trips, using points would likely offer more value than $600 in statement credit.
If you're new to travel rewards, be sure to research and have a plan in place before you redeem. You may be able to stretch your points further. If you'd like to get a travel rewards credit card and start earning points for travel, check out our list of top travel credit cards.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.