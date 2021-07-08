If you book a participating hotel stay of 2 or more nights in one of four cities in Tennessee, you can earn a free $250 airfare voucher.

If you've been wanting to visit Tennessee, now is the perfect time to do so. A promotion was recently announced that will provide 10,000 travelers with free $250 airfare vouchers if they visit and stay in select Tennessee cities for two or more nights. If you book a participating stay and are one of the first 10,000 people to do so, you can take advantage of this offer. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting tourism promotion.

The "Tennessee on Me" promotion

Tourism is Tennessee's second-largest industry. To encourage more people to visit the state, Governor Bill Lee recently announced the "Tennessee on Me'' promotion. The state will offer $250 airfare vouchers to 10,000 tourists who visit one of four qualifying cities:

Nashville

Memphis

Chattanooga

Knoxville

Each city has plenty of hotels participating in this promotion, providing a great excuse to see a new destination. This saves tourists money on the cost of a trip, helping reduce airfare costs.

Are you ready to explore Tennessee? First, you'll need to decide which city you want to visit.

Here are the details of this exciting promo

Here's what you'll need to do to qualify for the free $250 airfare voucher:

Book a 2-night minimum hotel stay at a participating hotel in Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, or Knoxville.

Choose travel dates between July 11, 2021, and December 30, 2021.

At least one night of your stay must fall between Sunday through Wednesday.

Make your hotel reservations at TennesseOnMe.com by September 15, 2021.

You can choose to receive one American, Delta, or Southwest voucher when booking.

The first 10,000 reservations will receive the free $250 airfare voucher.

Here's a look at the rules and restrictions for this promotion:

You must prepay for your hotel at the time of booking.

All bookings are non-cancelable and non-refundable.

You must choose a participating hotel and book through the above website.

Only one voucher is provided per reservation (not one per person).

Two package reservations are allowed to be booked per person.

Free digital airfare vouchers will be provided once all booking requirements have been required.

If you want to be one of the first 10,000 people to make a hotel reservation, you'll want to act quickly and get your Tennessee travel plans sorted out.

Smart money tips for your next trip

Whether you're planning to book a trip to Tennessee or somewhere else entirely, you want to make sure to make wise money moves. That way, you'll spend less, will be well prepared for all of your trip expenses, and won't have to give up on your personal finance goals when taking a vacation.

Here are some smart money tips that can help ensure your next trip is a success:

Book your trip with a rewards credit card. When you use a rewards credit card, you earn points on the purchases that you make. These points add up and can be redeemed to cover the cost of travel in the future. If you're not using a rewards credit card, you're missing out on the opportunity to earn free or low-cost rewards.

When you use a rewards credit card, you earn points on the purchases that you make. These points add up and can be redeemed to cover the cost of travel in the future. If you're not using a rewards credit card, you're missing out on the opportunity to earn free or low-cost rewards. Make your plans now. After spending more time at home during the pandemic, a lot more people are traveling now. You'll want to secure your dates and secure better pricing by making your travel plans as soon as possible. Don't wait.

After spending more time at home during the pandemic, a lot more people are traveling now. You'll want to secure your dates and secure better pricing by making your travel plans as soon as possible. Don't wait. Eat at local places. Try unique local eateries. Some local favorites may cost less than chain restaurants. You can also search for happy hours and food deals before you visit, so you know where to go to take advantage of affordable prices.

Try unique local eateries. Some local favorites may cost less than chain restaurants. You can also search for happy hours and food deals before you visit, so you know where to go to take advantage of affordable prices. Look for free and low-cost attractions. If you're concerned about the total cost of your next trip, look for ways to enjoy some free or low-cost attractions. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have fun when you're exploring a new destination.

Don't miss out on this travel promotion. Make your Tennessee hotel reservations and get planning so you're able to have an incredible time. And if you're in the market for a new credit card, here's a list of top travel rewards credit cards.