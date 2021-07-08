by Natasha Gabrielle | July 8, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
If you book a participating hotel stay of 2 or more nights in one of four cities in Tennessee, you can earn a free $250 airfare voucher.
If you've been wanting to visit Tennessee, now is the perfect time to do so. A promotion was recently announced that will provide 10,000 travelers with free $250 airfare vouchers if they visit and stay in select Tennessee cities for two or more nights. If you book a participating stay and are one of the first 10,000 people to do so, you can take advantage of this offer. Keep reading to learn more about this exciting tourism promotion.
Tourism is Tennessee's second-largest industry. To encourage more people to visit the state, Governor Bill Lee recently announced the "Tennessee on Me'' promotion. The state will offer $250 airfare vouchers to 10,000 tourists who visit one of four qualifying cities:
Each city has plenty of hotels participating in this promotion, providing a great excuse to see a new destination. This saves tourists money on the cost of a trip, helping reduce airfare costs.
Are you ready to explore Tennessee? First, you'll need to decide which city you want to visit.
Here's what you'll need to do to qualify for the free $250 airfare voucher:
Here's a look at the rules and restrictions for this promotion:
If you want to be one of the first 10,000 people to make a hotel reservation, you'll want to act quickly and get your Tennessee travel plans sorted out.
Whether you're planning to book a trip to Tennessee or somewhere else entirely, you want to make sure to make wise money moves. That way, you'll spend less, will be well prepared for all of your trip expenses, and won't have to give up on your personal finance goals when taking a vacation.
Here are some smart money tips that can help ensure your next trip is a success:
Don't miss out on this travel promotion. Make your Tennessee hotel reservations and get planning so you're able to have an incredible time. And if you're in the market for a new credit card, here's a list of top travel rewards credit cards.
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.