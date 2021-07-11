by Lyle Daly | July 11, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
First time buying Litecoin? This step-by-step guide will take you through the process.
Created to be a faster, more efficient version of Bitcoin, Litecoin has consistently ranked among the top cryptocurrencies. It also trades at a much lower price than Bitcoin, making it a popular alternative.
If you've researched Litecoin, think it's a smart investment, and want to get some of your own, then it's time to learn how to buy it. There are many ways to purchase crypto, but there are also plenty of scams out there. Follow the steps below to safely buy Litecoin.
Get free access to the select products we use to help us conquer our money goals. These fully-vetted picks could be the solution to help increase your credit score, to invest more profitably, to build an emergency fund, and much more.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
The most common way to buy crypto is through an exchange, such as Coinbase or Gemini. Several investing and payment apps also sell crypto, including Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo. As you shop around for where you'll buy Litecoin, here's what to look for.
To see options that check all these boxes, review the best cryptocurrency apps and exchanges.
One more feature you might want to consider is cryptocurrency selection. It's not a big deal if you're only interested in Litecoin, because that's available at most exchanges. But if you think you'll want to invest in smaller coins in the future, then cryptocurrency selection is important when choosing an exchange.
Once you've picked a place to buy Litecoin, it's time to create an account. The process varies by exchange, but there's usually a button that says "Get started" or "Register" on the home page.
Enter the required information to sign up for an account. Most apps and exchanges will ask for the following:
That's easy enough, but you're not done yet. Crypto exchanges also need to verify your identity. This process is called "Know Your Customer" (KYC). Until you've done this, you either won't be able to buy crypto, or you'll only be able to buy a small amount before hitting your account's limit.
For the KYC process, expect to provide the following:
The golden rule with Litecoin, and with any cryptocurrency, is to only invest what you can afford to lose.
Cryptocurrency is volatile, and even though prices can skyrocket, they can come down just as quickly. Don't make crypto your retirement fund, and definitely don't use crypto as your emergency fund. A good guideline is to dedicate no more than 5% to 10% of your investment portfolio to cryptocurrencies.
Think about how often you'll buy Litecoin as well. Some investors make one large purchase or make occasional purchases with no strategy behind it. For cryptocurrency investments, dollar-cost averaging is often a better method.
With dollar-cost averaging, you make periodic investments. For example, you could buy $250 of Litecoin every two weeks or every month. This works well for volatile investments, because even if the price drops, you haven't put in all your money at once.
The purchase process and accepted payment methods depend on the exchange you chose. Payment methods may include an ACH transfer from a bank account, debit card, or credit card. Bank transfers tend to be the best option, because paying by debit or credit card can result in additional fees.
Bank account transfers do have one disadvantage, and that's speed. You typically need to wait several days for the transfer to process and the funds to arrive in your account.
Once the money is available, choose the "Buy" option and select Litecoin. Enter the amount you want to buy and review the transaction preview to see the fees and how much Litecoin you'll get. If you're satisfied with everything, confirm the transaction.
Don't forget to record the amount you spent and the amount of Litecoin you received for tax purposes. When you either sell Litecoin or trade it for another cryptocurrency, that's considered a taxable event.
After completing those steps, you'll have your own Litecoin. One final thing you may want to do is look into crypto wallets where you can store it. Many investors keep their crypto on the exchange where they bought it, but transferring it to a crypto wallet is a good way to have extra security.
There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.
To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
Lyle Daly owns Bitcoin.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.