Coinbase Becomes a Fortune 500 Company

Perhaps one of the keys to making revenue strides during a COVID-19 year is being a decentralized, virtual company. Whatever the secret, Coinbase found a way to rake in over $7.8 billion last year, landing itself a place on the prestigious, Fortune 500 list. Although there were several noted "pandemic winners" pointed out by editor-in-chief Allison Chantel, it is the first cryptocurrency company to accomplish this feat.

It did so partially by riding the bull cycle of 2021, in which cryptocurrency the world over saw incredible gains. But also by becoming one of the most well-known exchanges, staying innovative with technology, and being user-friendly, Coinbase has become a go-to for new users to dabble in the crypto world.

Coinbase joins the ranks of major financial players

Although cryptocurrency, including Coinbase, has entered what looks to be a bear market in 2022, this is still positive news bringing a cryptocurrency company into the realm of the true giants. For reference, the top spots on this list are and have been held by Walmart ($572.8B in revenue), Amazon ($469.8B), and Apple ($365.82B). It is indeed exciting for crypto-enthusiasts to see Coinbase on this iconic list of household company names.

This year's projections

Will Coinbase be able to hold this treasured spot in 2022? So far, it does not look hopeful. The company reported a net revenue of $1.16 billion for the first quarter, falling short of analyst expectations. This was a 53% decline from the fourth quarter of 2021, where it recorded $2.5 billion. If the company maintains its first-quarter trend, it will not be enough to make it onto this year's list. Of course, the market can always change, and Coinbase with it, so this remains to be seen.

