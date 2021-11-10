by Tor Constantino | Published on Nov. 10, 2021
Worldcoin wants to build a base of 1 billion users in two years. Since launching this summer it's already scanned the eyes of 130,000 people
Ealy this summer a cryptocurrency startup by tech wunderkind Sam Altman, called Worldcoin, launched with the plan that it wants to give away free amounts of its namesake coin to build its user base. Seems reasonable, I mean who doesn't like a free cheese sample while shopping at Costco?
Altman wants to give small amounts of the crypto to everyone on the planet who wants it. To bring that vision into focus requires physical eye scans of recipients that will:
In a recent company blog post about how this will work, Worldcoin states that it's recruiting dozens of entrepreneurs to use the eye scanner devices to drive enrollment in the free giveaway. The scanner -- which is cleverly called "Orb" -- looks like a silver basketball with a large piece of black circular glass that's flush with the surface to protect the internal camera. Its minimalist design seems to inspire curiosity and conversation among prospects, making enrollment easier for the operators who earn Worldcoin for the number of successful scans.
According to the Worldcoin website, operators have registered 130,000 pairs of eyes and facial images using about 30 devices in 12 countries. At full production capacity, they plan to deploy 4,000 Orbs a month to capture more eyeball scans to achieve Altman's goal of 1 billion users in the system within two years.
Altman has been an avowed globalist for years hyping the adoption of a universal basic income (UBI) in several media interviews. He sees Worldcoin as an enabling technological advance that could make global UBI real for billions of people.
Despite this seemingly-unifying Utopian vision, in reality there are serious flaws with it.
Despite growing backlash from privacy advocates such as Edward Snowden, this project continues to advance. We shouldn't turn a blind eye to these types of projects, but rather watch closely -- while keeping our irises to ourselves.
