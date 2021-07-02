by Dana George | July 2, 2021
Many or all of the products here are from our partners. We may earn a commission from offers on this page. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
You can save yourself stress by planning for these other costs.
It's funny; for me, buying a home is a lot like childbirth -- no matter how traumatic it is in the moment, there's a sweet amnesia that sets in after signing that mortgage. I am always (always) surprised by the number of extra expenses that pop up when we buy a home. There are small costs, like tipping the crew who delivers our furniture, and significant expenses, like closing costs, property taxes, and homeowners insurance. Here, we'll discuss some of the other reasons you may need to pull out your wallet, even if you didn't plan on spending more.
Get free access to the select products we use to help us conquer our money goals. These fully-vetted picks could be the solution to help increase your credit score, to invest more profitably, to build an emergency fund, and much more.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.
If you have a yard, you'll need to decide how you're going to take care of it. Will you hire someone to mow and trim, or do you plan to do that yourself? If you don't already have the lawn equipment you need, go ahead and budget those in. Don't forget about a snowblower if you've moved somewhere with a lot of snow. There's also the cost of driveway maintenance to consider. Depending on the type of driveway, yours may need ruts filled, seal coating, or leveling.
There are also plants, flowers, and new garden hoses to buy. If the property is on a septic tank, caring for it will become part of your budget. You may also want to plan for expenses like:
Even if the exterior paint has not chipped, faded, or flaked yet, it's a good idea to put money away each month for the eventual need to paint. The average cost in the U.S. to have a 2,400-square-foot home painted is between $1,800 and $5,000, according to HomeGuide. Putting a little money away each month for big projects like this can take the sting out of paying for them when the time comes.
You have so much to think about when you move. Here are some of the expenses that are easy to forget.
I'm continually surprised by how much more (or less) things cost depending on where you settle. For example, it's easy to pay $200 to $400 per month for water in Kansas City, whereas water in St. Louis is one-tenth of the price. Here are a few of the other miscellaneous costs you should find out about (and budget for).
As exciting as moving into a new place is, it can be stressful. The best thing any of us can do is plan for any eventuality, and that includes spending more than expected once you've closed on the house.
Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.
The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.
We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.
The Ascent is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2021 The Ascent. All rights reserved.
By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.