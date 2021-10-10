by Kimberly Rotter | Published on Oct. 10, 2021
They're a great fit for some homeowners, but sometimes a reverse mortgage can leave surviving family members with no home or a big bill.
A reverse mortgage turns home equity into cash -- without requiring that you move out of your home. It can be a helpful financial tool for some retirees. But before you jump in, here's what you need to know about the potential downsides.
A reverse mortgage is a loan against the equity in your home. Unlike a traditional mortgage, there is no sale of the home involved. The lender, which is the mortgage holder, does not take ownership of your home when you get a reverse mortgage. Instead, your home is used as collateral, and you get cash. The lender, however, gets a first lien on your home. That means they have the right to be paid back first when the home is sold.
You can get the cash in a few ways:
You can only take a reverse mortgage against your primary residence, and this type of mortgage is only available to older homeowners who meet specific criteria.
The amount you can borrow depends mostly on the age of the youngest borrower and how much equity you have in the home. Current mortgage rates and your other financial obligations, including any current mortgage, are also factors.
For a government-backed reverse mortgage (the most common type), the loan limit is equal to the conforming loan limit for a single family home in a high-cost area. In 2021, that limit is $822,375. Loan limits for government-backed reverse mortgages do not vary from one county to another.
You'll pay interest on a reverse mortgage like you would on any other loan. Over time, and as you access more of your equity (in the form of monthly payments or draws on your credit), your loan balance grows. The interest that accumulates will also grow. Eventually the loan balance will be much greater than the amount of money you have received.
A reverse mortgage loan does not have to be repaid until you sell the home, move, or die. In many cases, repaying the loan means selling the home. But if you or your heirs decide at an earlier time that you want to pay off the loan, you have the option to do that.
Once the home is sold and the loan is paid off, if there is still equity, the money will be distributed to you (if you are alive) or to your estate (if you have died).
You can get a single-purpose reverse mortgage from a state or local agency. In this case, the lender will specify that the loan can only be used for one specific purpose -- for example, to help you afford your property taxes. This type of reverse mortgage is for low- and moderate-income borrowers.
Private lenders also offer certain reverse mortgages. Those are called proprietary loans, and each lender sets its own terms and conditions. You may be able to borrow more with this kind of loan, and there are typically no restrictions on how you use the money.
Most reverse mortgages are Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) loans, which are insured by the federal government. This loan is available from FHA loan lenders. There is no restriction on how you use the money.
Here are a few factors to consider before you get a reverse mortgage.
Relatively young homeowners should make the decision to get a reverse mortgage carefully. You have to be at least 62 to qualify, but even that may be too young for some. If you outlive your loan term and you can't afford to repay the debt, you could lose your home and have to move.
A reverse mortgage may also be a bad idea if leaving more assets to your heirs is important to you. The loan balance, including interest, could leave them little to nothing to inherit from this particular asset.
Older homeowners can often qualify for a bigger loan, but be careful about taking out the loan in your name only if you are married, especially if your spouse is a lot younger. If the loan is an HECM, a qualified surviving spouse can remain in the home. To qualify, the spouses must have been married when the loan was signed and satisfy other criteria. Even if the surviving spouse is allowed to stay in the home, the lender won't release any more money and the loan won't have to be paid back until the surviving spouse moves, sells, or dies. For other types of reverse mortgage loans, the lender might be allowed to call the loan due on the borrower's death, forcing the surviving spouse to move.
Other adults in the home are generally not protected. Adult children or other household members will need to either repay the loan or move.
Lastly, if there's a chance you will struggle financially, even with the loan, it could be a risky move. You'll still be responsible for property taxes, homeowners insurance, and other expenses. If you don't keep up, you could lose your home.
A reverse mortgage can help you turn your biggest financial asset into a monthly income. If these criteria apply to you, a reverse mortgage might be a viable option:
Reverse mortgages have their value, in the right circumstances. Just be sure to research how a reverse mortgage will affect your finances -- and your family -- before you sign on the dotted line.
