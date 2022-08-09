Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Tesla, Nio, and Lucid All Sank Today

By Chris Neiger - Aug 9, 2022 at 5:57PM

Key Points

  • Tesla's vehicle deliveries in China dropped in July.
  • Nio still lags far behind its rival in the country.
  • Some Lucid investors appear to be losing hope amid rising costs in the industry.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Several bits of news caused these EV stocks to slide today.

What happened 

Shares of electric-vehicle (EV) stocks were sinking today after a new report showed that Tesla's (TSLA -2.44%) vehicle deliveries in China tumbled 64% in July. Nio (NIO -4.96%) -- which is based in China -- may be reacting negatively to that news, along with new data that showed the company continues to lag behind its rival in China.

Additionally, Lucid Group (LCID -6.73%) may be losing some ground after Ford announced today that it's raising the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup truck due to rising material costs. 

In the nascent EV industry, any dramatic news for one automaker can often affect the share price of other automotive companies, which appears to be the case today. As a result, Tesla was down 2.2%, Nio had fallen 4.6%, and Lucid was down 6.6% at the end of the trading day. 

So what 

News data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed that Tesla's July vehicle deliveries were 28,217, down significantly from 77,938 in June.  

A person plugging in an electric car.

Image source: Getty Images.

While the CPCA didn't mention why Tesla's China sales fell, Tesla had been working on upgrading the plant during the month in order to boost production, according to Bloomberg. This could eventually help production increase by 33%. That didn't seem to appease Tesla investors though, who aren't ready to hear about any production delays in China after they'd seen lengthy shutdowns of Tesla's Shanghai factory due to China's strict zero-Covid policy. 

Nio investors appeared a bit jittery about the news, as well, but they may have been focusing on other CPCA data showing that rival BYD remains the uncontested EV leader in the country. BYD delivered 163,042 cars in July, while Nio delivered just 10,052.  

Finally, Lucid's shares were likely reacting to the fact that Ford raised the price for its all-electric F-150 Lightning because of "significant material cost increases and other factors." The price bump means that customers will pay between $6,000 to $8,500 more for the truck, depending on the model.

Lucid investors are already on edge right now after the company had to raise its own vehicle prices beginning in June due to rising costs. Additionally, just last week, the company slashed its production guidance for the full year. Lucid now estimates it will produce between 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, down from the previous guidance range of 12,000 to 14,000. 

With another EV maker raising its prices, Lucid investors are likely taking this as a cue that the broader EV industry is feeling the effects of rising inflation and higher material costs. 

Now what 

EV investors have been on a rollercoaster ride lately after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The new bill, which could be passed by the House and signed by President Biden as early as this week, provides expanded tax credits for both new and used EV purchases. 

While that news gave some EV stocks a temporary lift, today's drop shows just how volatile these stocks are right now as investors try to assess the impact of inflation and rising material costs for the industry. All of this means that Tesla, Nio, and Lucid investors can likely expect more share-price swings in the near term.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BYD, Nio Inc., and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tesla, Inc. Stock Quote
Tesla, Inc.
TSLA
$850.00 (-2.44%) $-21.27
Ford Motor Company Stock Quote
Ford Motor Company
F
$15.19 (-3.74%) $0.59
BYD Company Limited Stock Quote
BYD Company Limited
BYDDY
$72.86 (-2.12%) $-1.58
Nio Inc. Stock Quote
Nio Inc.
NIO
$19.17 (-4.96%) $-1.00
Lucid Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Lucid Group, Inc.
LCID
$17.46 (-6.73%) $-1.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1384684164
Here's Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
 Rivian Manufacturing_Normal Illinois
Why EV Makers Can't Escape Traditional Automakers' Pitfalls
 mature man looking out window worried concerned sad
Why I Sold Most of My Tesla Stock Last Week
 GettyImages-989526318
Why Tesla, Lucid, and Nio Stocks Were All Falling Today
 ev-car-factory
Does Tesla Deserve a Trillion Dollar Valuation?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
379%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

burning money hundred dollar bill $100
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Person looking closely at computer Getty
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Couple talking to an investment advisor -- GettyImages-896461064
3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services