Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Roblox Stock Soared This Week

By Chris Neiger – Oct 21, 2022 at 11:40AM

Key Points

  • The number of Roblox users and their engagement with the platform grew in September. 
  • Investors were happy to see any signs that Roblox's growth can bounce back without its pandemic-generated tailwinds. 

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The video game company's September metrics looked encouraging to investors.

What happened

Shares of video gaming platform operator Roblox (RBLX -1.12%) spiked by 16.4% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company released data for September showing significant year-over-year growth in number of users and user engagement.

Roblox stock has been beaten down over the past year, and investors greeted the positive news from the video game company enthusiastically. 

So what 

Roblox said in a press release that its daily active users jumped by 23% in September to 57.8 million, and the total number of hours those users were engaged with the platform increased by 16% to 4 billion. 

Two people on a couch.

Image source: Getty Images.

With those solid results in mind, Roblox's management now estimates that its 2022 bookings will be in the range of $212 million to $219 million, an increase of 13% year over year at the midpoint.

However, not all of the company's metrics moved in the right direction in September. Roblox said that its estimated average bookings per daily active user (ABPDAU) were between $3.67 to $3.79, a year-over-year decrease of 8.5% at the midpoint.

The company noted that the strong U.S. dollar hurt its bookings. "On a constant currency basis, we estimate bookings growth would have been 17%-21% year-over-year and ABPDAU would have been down 2-5% year-over-year," it said in the monthly report. 

Now what 

Roblox shareholders have had a rough time over the past year. The company's users -- a large fraction of whom are kids -- are spending less time playing games at home now that schools have opened back up for in-person classes, and other options for entertainment that were off the table during the worst phases of the pandemic are now available to them again. 

The company went public in March 2021 -- a year into the pandemic -- and its stock performed extremely well for most of that year. But with social distancing no longer providing it with a tailwind, and with the tech sector losing appeal to investors, the shares have fallen by 47% over the past 12 months.  

While Roblox's September metrics encouraged investors, they'll get a better picture of how the company is doing when it reports its third-quarter results on Nov. 9. 

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Roblox Corporation Stock Quote
Roblox Corporation
RBLX
$42.09 (-1.12%) $0.47

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-639604724
The Real Reason Roblox Stock Soared on Monday
 Investor reading about stocks in the news
Why Roblox Stock Was Down This Morning Before Rallying in the Afternoon
 two children play games on mobile phone
Why Roblox Stock Was Down Today
 son and mother on phone
Why Roblox Stock Was Down on Thursday
 GettyImages-1355657501
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Right Now?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
337%
 
S&P 500 Returns
105%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks
Two people holding hands while skydiving against the bright blue sky backdrop
2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Senior man using calculator GettyImages-107071080
The Average Monthly Social Security Benefit Will Rise $146 in 2023, but Here's Why You May Not Get to Keep It All
tsla
Here's Why I'm Buying Tesla Stock as It Crashes

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services