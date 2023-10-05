Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Nuvalent Stock Skyrocketed 35% This Week

By Steve Symington – Oct 5, 2023 at 7:13PM

Key Points

  • Nuvalent announced favorable preliminary data from a phase 1 trial indicating its drug NVL-655 was well tolerated with mild adverse events.
  • It's still early, but management is encouraged by the data.
  • The company will provide an update at a symposium later this month.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Nuvalent announced favorable preliminary data in a clinical trial for its lung cancer drug. Here's what investors need to know.

What happened

Shares of Nuvalent (NUVL 8.52%) are up 35.3% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced favorable data in a trial for a key lung cancer drug.

So what

In a press release Wednesday, the clinical-stage biopharma announced favorable preliminary safety and clinical-activity data from the phase 1 dose-escalation portion of its ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial of its NVL-655 cancer drug for patients with advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

ALK stands for anaplastic lymphoma kinase, a gene that can lead to cancer when triggered. NVL-655 was designed to overcome challenges of emergent treatment resistance, brain metastases, and off-target central nervous system adverse events that could limit the use of currently available treatments. 

Nuvalent says its data shows NVL-655 was well tolerated "and treatment-related adverse events were generally mild," with at least a partial response in 45% of ALK-positive NSCLC patients. 

Now what

Chief medical officer Christopher Turner said management is "strongly encouraged" by the preliminary data, adding that the company will present an update to the data at a symposium later this month. Management will also hold a conference call the morning of Oct. 13.

To be clear, not all of Nuvalent's eggs are in the NVL-655 basket; the drug candidate is one of four programs in the company's pipeline -- though it's also one of only two treatments in that pipeline currently undergoing clinical trials. In any case, this is a big step in the right direction for Nuvalent, and the stock is understandably popping in response.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

novartisandmeridian
Why Nuvalent Stock Was Soaring Wednesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
464%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/05/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired couple computer screen
How Much Will Your Medicare Part B Premiums Increase Next Year?
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in October and 1 to Avoid
Social Security cards 1_GettyImages-157422696
October 12 Is a Big Day for Social Security Recipients. Here's Why
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services