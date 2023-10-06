Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Missed Out on Nvidia? 2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

By Manali Bhade – Oct 6, 2023 at 5:05PM

Key Points

  • Super Micro Computer's "building block" server design puts it in a prime spot to provide servers that are scalable, adaptable, and cost efficient.
  • Intuitive Surgical's prowess in AI and machine-learning technologies has made it a force in the robotic surgery space.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Super Micro Computer and Intuitive Surgical can benefit big from the rapid strides in AI technologies.

Nvidia emerged as a stock market favorite in 2023 with the ever-surging demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips across the world. Shares of this high-performance chip specialist are currently up by 197% so far this year, despite some weakness in the last few weeks.

Nvidia's prowess in accelerated computing has made it a top-notch investment amid the current AI frenzy. But with the company trading at 34 times sales and 107 times trailing earnings, investors will have to pay a premium to participate in this growth story if they do not already own the stock.

Instead, they can choose other AI stocks, such as Super Micro Computer (SMCI 0.72%) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG 1.93%), which are less expensive yet have significant long-term growth potential. Here's why they can be attractive picks now.

1. Super Micro Computer

Shares of Super Micro Computer have surged by over 242% so far this year. Once considered to be just a commodity server provider, Super Micro Computer has now pivoted to offering a complete IT system that includes servers, storage, AI, software, networking, cooling, and other related services.

Super Micro Computer uses the "building block" approach (modular and open-architecture) to design highly customizable server and storage systems, optimizing individual components and parts instead of mass-producing servers. This makes a client's server infrastructure highly scalable, adaptable to changing technological trends, and less costly to replace by swapping out only a single component instead of replacing the entire system.

Super Micro's focus on cost optimization and advanced energy efficiency and cooling technologies has also made its solutions a preferred option for power-hungry and costly AI applications. The company's partnerships with semiconductor leaders such as Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia give it early access to next-generation chips, keeping it at the forefront of server technology. Hence, Super Micro seems well positioned to benefit significantly from the surge in demand for AI servers, a market expected to have a dramatic 50% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), going from $30 billion in 2023 to $150 billion in 2027.

Super Micro Computer posted an impressive performance in fiscal 2023 (ending June 30). Revenue was up by 37% year over year to $7.1 billion, while adjusted earnings per share soared by over 114% to $11.40. The company is now guiding for revenue of $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion for fiscal 2024, implying a healthy year-over-year jump of 33% to 47%.

Despite the impressive share price gains, Super Micro Computer still trades at only 2.3 times sales, far cheaper than Nvidia. With the company expecting annual sales of around $20 billion in the next two years, share prices can see dramatic growth even if there is no increase in valuation. Hence, considering its cheap valuation and robust growth prospects driven by surging demand for AI infrastructure, investors can consider buying this stock now.

2. Intuitive Surgical

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, a global leader in minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery, are currently up by nearly 8.5% so far this year. Although the stock saw a temporary decline during the pandemic due to a drop in elective procedures, this headwind seems to have mostly faded by now.

Its state-of-the-art da Vinci system provides highly magnified 3D high-definition views enabling surgeons to operate precisely using minuscule, mechanically-assisted instruments. The system uses AI and machine learning to analyze data from prior procedures and generate intelligence that is used to enhance pre-surgical planning and decision-making during operations.

Recently, the company launched phase 1 of Case Insights, an AI tool that will work with da Vinci and hospital data to derive surgical insights. Intuitive is also using AI for various other purposes, including medical education and selecting ideal surgical candidates.

Intuitive Surgical placed 331 da Vinci systems in the second quarter (ending June 30) and now has an installed base of over 8,000 systems. The company's razor-and-blade business model has enabled it to build a steady stream of recurring revenue from the sale of disposable surgical instruments and accessories, which now accounts for nearly 85% of total sales.

In the second quarter, instruments and accessories revenue rose by 20% year over year to $1.08 billion, driven by rapid expansion in the installed base and a surge in procedure volume.

The lucrative business model and high revenue visibility have played a pivotal role in the consistent improvement of Intuitive Surgical's key financial metrics. In the second quarter, the revenue and adjusted earnings beat consensus estimates. The company also had cash and investments of $7.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, which can help fund its ambitions to innovate and expand into new products and markets.

Intuitive Surgical is currently trading at 73.3 times trailing-12-month earnings, much higher than the median valuation in the medical devices and instruments industry of 28.08. While the stock is definitely not cheap, its premium valuation seems justified, thanks to Intuitive's unparalleled dominance in the rapidly expanding robotic surgery market (estimated to grow from $5.7 billion  in 2023 to $18.2 billion in 2030). Given this backdrop, investors can consider picking up a small position in this AI stock now.

Manali Bhade has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intuitive Surgical, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and Super Micro Computer and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Jose Najarro - 2023-09-21T163444.325
Super Micro Computer Stock Is Down From Its Peak Despite Major Announcements -- Time to Buy?
 man with raised hands amid flying currency notes
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificently Cheap AI Stock -- Not Named Nvidia -- That Could Triple in 2 Years
 GettyImages-1180684429
Why Super Micro Computer Stock Fell 16.7% in August
 Copy of Jose Najarro - 2023-08-30T190332.913
Investing in the $150 Billion Artificial Intelligence (AI) Server Boom: Chip Stocks to Watch
 GettyImages-1411009466
The Leading Investment for Cutting-Edge Generative AI Right Now -- and No, It's Not Microsoft

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
463%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/06/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security 5
Here's the Average Social Security Benefit for Retirees Aged 62 to 70
GettyImages-1358049863
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand-Over Fist in October
Six One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Dividend Getty
Want $600 in Super Safe Annual-Dividend Income? Invest $5,825 Into the Following 3 Ultra-High-Yield REITs
man in specs holding a smartphone
1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Down 25% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps 170%

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services