Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Here's Why UPS Is a No-Brainer Transportation Stock

By Lee Samaha – Nov 7, 2023 at 7:45AM

Key Points

  • The company has been hit by a slowing economy and protracted labor negotiations this year.
  • But revenue per piece is much higher than in 2019 despite similar package delivery volumes.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The package delivery giant is focusing on improving the quality of its earnings.

It's no secret that UPS (UPS -0.41%) is going through a difficult year. A combination of weakening end demand caused by a slowing economy and costly protracted labor contract negotiations have come together to mean the company's revenue and earnings will decline this year.

Still, its best days are yet to come, and the stock looks like an excellent buy for dividend-focused investors and value investors alike. Here's why.

UPS is improving the quality of its earnings

In a previous article, I highlighted the value case for UPS stock, and now it's time to include a more qualitative discussion. That's a key point for UPS because it's an integral part of management's "better, not bigger" approach.

In other words, the company is focused on improving the quality of its revenue rather than just chasing delivery volume growth for its own sake. One example of this comes from contractual agreements with Amazon.com that resulted in reducing the volume and revenue coming from its largest customer. It's a demonstration of UPS' willingness to forego lower-margin deliveries.

Another example of how UPS is aiming to improve its revenue quality comes from the "wildly important" initiatives in key end markets laid out at its investor day in 2021.

  • In the small and medium-sized business (SMB) market, UPS aims to generate $3 billion in digital access program (DAP) related revenue in 2023 and significantly increase its share of revenue from SMBs over time.
  • In the healthcare market, UPS aims to grow revenue at a 12.3% compound annual rate from 2020 to 2023, reaching $10 billion.
  • In international markets, management aims to hit adjusted operating profit of $4.3 billion to $4.6 billion in 2023.
Delivery packages on a conveyor belt.

Image source: Getty Images.

UPS scorecard

The good news is that, despite significant headwinds this year, the transportation stock is on target to meet most of these metrics in 2023, and the only one it's highly unlikely to meet in 2023 (international adjusted operating profit) was already hit in 2022. In fact, UPS hit its headline 2023 targets in 2022.

The italicized statement should not take away from the fact that revenue and earnings are on the decline in 2023 but rather highlight that the company faced cyclical and labor-related headwinds unlikely to repeat in the near future. They combined to take the company off a course it was well ahead in.

The headline targets for 2023 called for revenue of $98 billion to $103 billion and an adjusted operating profit of $12.4 billion to $14 billion. UPS hit $100.3 billion in revenue in 2022 and an adjusted operating profit of $13.85 billion in 2022 -- one year ahead of its plan.

Turning to the three end markets referenced above, they aren't just numbers. They represent an improvement in the quality of UPS revenue, which should ultimately be seen in the numbers when the economy picks up, driving volumes higher.

  • In the SMB market, management recently confirmed it's on target to reach $3 billion in DAP-related revenue in 2023 from just $1.3 billion in 2021. DAP is a set of solutions designed to help SMBs run e-commerce shipping operations more smoothly to better compete with larger companies.
  • Management confirmed it was on track to hit $10 billion in healthcare revenue in 2023.
  • The international segment operating profit target was hit in 2022, with the segment hitting $4.42 billion in adjusted operating profit.
Small business owners with packages.

Image source: Getty Images.

The improvement in the SMB market is focused on the U.S. domestic package segment. CEO Carol Tome lauded the improvement, noting that the company's third-quarter 2023 revenue was comparable to that of 2019, but "our SMB mix has moved from 23% to 29%, and our net revenue per piece has moved from $9.99 a to $12.54." By "SMB mix," she means the share of the segment's revenue.

As you can see in the following chart, she has a point. The segment's revenue per piece has increased at a steady rate (see the trend line), even though volume growth has been varied, "better, not bigger." Simply put, UPS has improved the quality of its revenue.

UPS U.S. domestic package metrics.

Data source: UPS presentations.

If you are wondering whether this has produced a corresponding increase in revenue, profits, and margin, here's a comparison between 2019 and 2022 full-year figures. Simply put, UPS is a better company with better underlying margin these days -- at least, it is in normalized conditions.

UPS US Domestic Package Margin

2019

2022

Revenue

$46.5 billion

$64.2 billion

Adjusted operating profit

$4.4 billion

$7.6 billion

Margin

9.4%

11.8%

Data source: UPS presentations.

Is UPS stock a buy?

The growth in healthcare and SMB revenue is improving the quality of UPS' revenue and its revenue per piece, and that's flowed into its underlying margins. Meanwhile, the rollout of DAP to international markets will also help expand that segment's profitability. As such, when the economy improves and volumes start growing again, UPS will be ideally placed to benefit from growth in demand.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

GettyImages-1304729177
At a 52-Week Low, This Underappreciated High-Yield Dividend Stock Can Provide Passive Income for a Lifetime
 Packages on a front porch
Why UPS Stock Really Delivered for Shareholders Today
 small business owner with packages
UPS Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
 featured-transcript-logo
United Parcel Service (UPS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
 1 simple red arrow declining stock chart on a white checked background.
Why UPS Stock Dropped 5.5% After Earnings

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
485%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services