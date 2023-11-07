Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Triumph Group Stock Is Flying High Today

By Lou Whiteman – Nov 7, 2023 at 10:56AM

Key Points

  • Aerospace component supplier Triumph Group reported a surprise quarterly profit and raised full-year revenue guidance.
  • The company has lost nearly 90% of its value over the past decade but appears to have finally turned the corner.
  • Investors need to be aware the recovery will take time.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After years of false starts, Triumph finally appears to be on the right path.

Long-struggling aerospace component manufacturer Triumph Group (TGI 17.19%) reported a surprise quarterly profit and guided for stronger-than-expected full-year revenue. Investors are cheering the unexpected good news, sending Triumph shares up about 15% as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Has Triumph Group finally turned the corner?

Triumph is the market of components and subsystems for a range of military and commercial aerospace platforms. The stock has lost nearly 90% of its value over the last decade as Triumph has struggled to turn a profit on key programs and suffered other operational setbacks.

The company has slowly been trying to reshape its portfolio, including by restructuring or selling a number of unprofitable businesses. But the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages have hindered those efforts.

It appears the turnaround might finally be gaining traction. Triumph earned $0.01 per share in its fiscal second quarter (ending Sept. 30) on revenue of $354.06 million, beating Wall Street expectations for a $0.01-per-share loss on sales of $337.4 million.

Net sales were up 16% year over year, and the company posted an operating margin of 9.7%.

"Triumph generated its sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic sales growth driven by continued strong commercial aftermarket demand," CEO Dan Crowley said. "We continue to expect free cash flow to improve over the course of the year, as the first-half working capital build supports our higher second-half deliveries."

Is Triumph a buy after its surprise quarterly profit?

Triumph ended the quarter with its highest backlog of future business since March 2020. The company also boosted its full-year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to between $1.43 billion and $1.47 billion, from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, and said it sees full-year free cash flow coming in at between $40 million and $50 million.

It appears, at long last, that Triumph is heading in the right direction. But investors need to understand that this is a long-term rehabilitation project and patience will be required. Triumph is also benefiting from strong demand for new and used aircraft, but potential issues with production lines or a slowdown in travel demand could lead to more delays in the recovery timeline.

Triumph is on the right path but is a long way from its destination. The company for the first time in years looks investable, but there remain many better options for investors looking to buy into commercial aerospace right now.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

The port fuselage of a plane at dawn or dusk
Why Triumph Group Stock Triumphed This Week
 Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar Getty
Why Triumph Group Stock Is Up Big Today
 Aircraft Jet engine maintenance in airplane hangar Getty
Why Triumph Group Shares Are Falling Again Today
 aerospace maintenance engineer inspecting airplane in hangar Getty
Why Shares of Triumph Group Are Plunging Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
488%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/07/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services