Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Accessibility Menu
Free Article

Why Green Dot Stock Plunged Today

By Jeremy Bowman – Nov 10, 2023 at 2:25PM

Key Points

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The fintech's profits tumbled in its third quarter as purchase volumes fell.

Shares of Green Dot (GDOT -36.52%), maker of prepaid debit cards under the GO2bank brand name, among other financial products, were tanking Friday after the company's third-quarter earnings report failed to live up to expectations.

As of 2:20 p.m. ET, the stock was down by about 37%.

A woman paying bills with a credit card

Image source: Getty Images

Green Dot's profits disappeared

Green Dot reported that revenue increased 3% in the quarter to $353 million, which beat the analysts' consensus expectation of $335 million.

While gross dollar volume (the dollars loaded onto its account products) rose, the company saw weakness in a number of key metrics, including purchase volume, which was down 17% to $5.36 billion. The number of active accounts also fell from 4.33 million in the year-ago quarter to 3.67 million, reflecting weakness in both its consumer services and B2B services segments.

As a result, its profit margins fell sharply. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell from $45.5 million in the prior-year period to $23.7 million in the latest quarter, and adjusted earnings per share tumbled from $0.44 to $0.14, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $0.21.

"Despite continued headwinds, we are encouraged by the progress we made completing our processor conversions and the opportunity to refocus our resources and efforts on growth-oriented initiatives," said CEO George Gresham.

Few signs of a recovery

While the company may be making operational progress, its guidance indicated that management expects it to continue struggling on the bottom line. Green Dot lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance from the previous range of $1.80 to $1.90 to a range of $1.62 to $1.69 -- a decline of 36% at the midpoint.

Businesses that cater to low-to-medium-income customers have generally been reporting weak results as those consumers have been particularly challenged by high interest rates and inflation. That climate is expected to persist for at least the next few quarters, meaning investors should anticipate that Green Dot will continue to struggle.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Green Dot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over Half a Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Finger about to press a green dollar sign key on a PC keyboard
Why Green Dot Hit a Red Light for Investors on Friday
 featured-transcript-logo
Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
 Credit card transaction
Green Dot Stock Could Shoot 56% Higher, Says Analyst

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
492%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/10/2023.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services