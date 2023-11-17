Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Why Adma Biologics Stock Crushed the Market on Friday

By Eric Volkman – Nov 17, 2023 at 6:29PM

Key Points

The network of FDA-approved collection facilities continues to grow.

Adma Biologics (ADMA 4.20%) finished the trading week on a high note, with its shares racing more than 4% higher in price on Friday. Investors were happy about the specialty healthcare company's latest news about its growing network of plasma-collection facilities throughout the country. Adma stock's rise easily topped the slight (0.1%) increase of the S&P 500 index on the day.

Adma's tenth plasma-collection facility gets the FDA's green light

Adma said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's tenth Adma BioCenter facility. This one is located in the municipality of Laurel, Maryland.

While the complex was already up and running, having initiated human-source plasma collection in the first half of this year, it is now permitted to ship the substance from there to other locations outside of Maryland for further manufacturing.

Laurel's features include automated registration for plasma donors, advanced collection equipment the healthcare company says is designed to shorten the process of donating, and individual TVs at each donation station.

The regulator's latest nod "accomplishes the company's goal of plasma supply self-sufficiency, supports ongoing revenue growth objectives, and further enhances Adma's profitability outlook," Adma quoted CEO Adam Grossman as saying.

No revised estimates provided

While that's an encouraging statement, Adma did not go so far as to provide revised estimates for that "profitability outlook." Nevertheless, any day a healthcare company or biotech receives an FDA approval for a product, facility, or process is a good one, so investors were fully justified in trading the company's stock up on Friday.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

