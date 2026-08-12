The Top 3 High-Yield Savings Accounts of August 2026

Bad news: The national average savings account interest rate is 0.38% APY, according to Motley Fool Money research. That comes out to just $38 a year in interest on a $10,000 balance.

Good news: Right now, top high-yield savings are offering as much as 10X that -- plus great welcome bonuses, early paycheck access, and other perks.

Interested? Here are my three favorite high-yield savings accounts available now, and who they're right for.

1. SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC): Best checking and savings combo

I opened a SoFi Checking and Savings (Member FDIC) account about a year and a half ago now, and it was one of the smartest -- and easiest -- financial decisions I've ever made.

I used to bank with Wells Fargo, where I earned 0.01% APY on my cash and next to nothing in additional perks. SoFi® users, on the other hand, can get:

Annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 3.80% on savings

Limited-time offer: Earn $50 or $400 and +0.70% Boost on Savings APY with direct deposit. Terms apply.

Up to $50 in no-fee overdraft coverage

Access to paychecks up to two days early with direct deposit

A one-time bonus and a boosted APY for six months -- that's one of the best new-member offers I've seen on a savings account. I also love other perks like the early paycheck access and one of the better ongoing APYs you'll find anywhere.

If you want a great all-in-one checking and savings option, SoFi® is the way to go.