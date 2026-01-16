3 Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card

If you ask me, a credit card beats out a debit card for almost any kind of purchase. That's because the best credit cards will rack up rewards on most types of purchases -- so if you can use a credit card, you probably should.

And then there are the safety concerns -- unlike most debit cards, credit cards allow you to dispute any charges you come across that you weren't aware of. They also come with valuable purchase protections that can save you in cases where a debit card won't.

Between earning rates, disputing charges, and purchase protections, credit cards are the clear winner. Here are three places you should never use a debit card in 2026.

1. At bars and restaurants

You've probably handed your debit card over to waiters and bartenders so often that you don't even think twice about it. But the truth is, anyone working at a bar or restaurant -- or anyone who has access to that place's payment system -- could see something they shouldn't.

Plus, there are tons of great credit cards that offer valuable rewards on dining. The Chase Freedom Unlimited®, for example, earns 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, all for no annual fee.

Don't settle for a debit card that earns nothing. Check out our list of the best credit cards for dining and restaurants to start earning today.

2. Shopping online

Of course, there are plenty of big-name websites that are pretty safe places to store card info. But think about how many sketchier sites you've probably used your debit card at over the years -- sites that could be only one hack away from hundreds or thousands in charges.

Online shopping is another great rewards opportunity, too. With a card like the Discover it® Cash Back, you can earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. And Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. In Q4 of the last few years, those bonus categories have included online merchants like Amazon.

Want to save on holiday shopping with a card like the Discover it® Cash Back? See our list of the best cash back cards to learn more.

3. When booking travel

If you're using a debit card to book flights, hotels, or other travel, you're definitely missing out. That's because there's no shortage of credit cards that rack up tons of travel rewards.

Take a card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which earns 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 2X points on all other travel purchases (plus 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries). For just a $95 annual fee, that's a lot of rewards -- rewards that can make a big difference when you're booking your next big getaway.

Throw in valuable travel perks and statement credits, and it's clear that credit cards are one of the best travel hacks out there. And remember -- when you're comparing to a debit card, basically any credit card is better than nothing.

Ready to earn more for your next flight or hotel stay? Check out our list of the best travel cards today.