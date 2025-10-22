3 Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card

Debit cards are fine for some types of transactions -- you need one to get cash from an ATM, for example. But there are a few places where credit cards are a much, much better option.

That's because debit cards pull cash directly from your bank account. If your card is stolen or double-charged, that's money you're missing immediately and may never see again. With a credit card, meanwhile, you can dispute charges before you pay them off -- and earn valuable rewards once you do.

Here are three places you should never use a credit card.

1. At restaurants and bars

How many times have you gotten the tab at a bar or restaurant, given it a casual once-over, and then handed your debit card to a total stranger?

You've probably done it so often you don't even think about it. But the truth is, your waiter -- or anyone who spots your card in those next few minutes -- could see something they shouldn't. It's rare, but it happens.

