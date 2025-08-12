5 Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card

A few months back, I booked my son's summer camp ($1,300) using my Chase credit card. But somehow, the facility accidentally charged me twice! Thankfully, it only took a few seconds of my time to fix. I just hit "dispute" in my banking app, and that was it.

Now, imagine if I'd used my debit card. That second $1,300 charge would've been pulled directly from my checking account. That's my grocery money they would have deducted!

Debits cards are OK for some types of transactions. But the truth is they don't offer the same protections or perks as credit cards.

Here are five places I always avoid using my debit card -- and why you should, too.

1. Gas stations and convenience stores

Gas stations are prime hunting grounds for card skimmers. These are tiny hidden devices that capture your card info when you swipe.

According to the FBI, card skimming costs consumers and banks over $1 billion a year!

If your debit card gets skimmed, a thief could drain your bank account before you even notice. And unlike credit cards, where fraud is just a temporary inconvenience, debit card fraud pulls from your real cash. It can take weeks to get it back.

That's a hard no for me.

Pro tip: Use a credit card with gas rewards. Many offer 3% to 5% back at the pump -- and you'll also dodge the risk of skimming your bank balance.

2. When booking travel

I never use a debit card when booking flights, hotels, or rental cars. That's because credit cards have amazing travel perks!

Here's why credit cards rule when paying for trips.

Big discounts and rewards: Most travel cards offer 5x or more points when you book through their portal. This can translate to 5%-10% off of your trip cost.

Most travel cards offer 5x or more points when you book through their portal. This can translate to 5%-10% off of your trip cost. Trip protections: If you book with a travel credit card, most come with trip insurance, car rental coverage, and lost baggage reimbursement.

If you book with a travel credit card, most come with trip insurance, car rental coverage, and lost baggage reimbursement. Other travel perks: Some travel cards take it a step further and get you hotel upgrades, lounge access, or cover fees for TSA PreCheck.

Even for one vacation a year, using the right credit card can be worth hundreds. Last year, my $1,000 flight booking earned me 5,000 points, worth about $75 toward future travel.

Want to earn rewards and protection on your next trip? Check out the best travel credit cards and see which one fits your lifestyle.

3. Shopping online

Online shopping is a wild west of security risks. Even "legit" websites can get hacked or have shady backend security.

I had a buddy who bought sneakers from a random site and thought nothing of it -- until someone used his debit card info to buy a ton of electronics.

His bank eventually refunded the money… But his account was frozen for days while it was investigated. What a pain.

That's the risk with debit cards. If something shady happens, your money is gone until the bank steps in.

Credit cards give you a buffer. You can dispute a charge and move on. And many let you use virtual card numbers for safer checkout.

4. Buying big-ticket items

Ever had something break in month 13 (basically right after your 12-month warranty expired?) Yeah, me too.

That's why I always use a credit card for expensive purchases. Many credit cards extend the manufacturer's warranty by an extra year, or more.

Purchase protection can also cover theft or damage. Which is added peace of mind when you're hopping on a dodgy subway with your brand-new MacBook stuffed in your backpack.

5. Bars and restaurants

Picture this: You hand over your debit card, the server disappears for five minutes, and you have no idea where your card is. In a busy restaurant or bar, that's all it takes for someone to clone or skim your card info.

While not too common, it's a real risk. And with debit cards, the fallout is way worse.

I don't mind handing over a credit card, since I can shut it down in seconds if anything looks fishy.

The bottom line

Debit cards have their place. Like when you need to pull cash from your bank's ATM or pay for a parking ticket online through the county's secure website.

But when there's even a hint of fraud risk or an opportunity to earn better rewards, credit cards are the smarter play.

Need to upgrade your wallet and get a better card? Compare the best credit cards for travel, shopping, and everyday rewards.