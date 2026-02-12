A Simple 3-Card Setup for Maximizing Points in 2026

Most people I talk to want better credit card rewards -- without juggling 10 different cards or paying annual fees for perks they barely use.

The good news? In 2026, there's a super simple three-card combo that checks all the right boxes: no annual fees, high rewards in your biggest spend categories, and a flat 2% back on everything else.

If you like free money (and who doesn't?), this setup's worth a look.

1. A card covering all your food spending

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the MVP when it comes to dining, grocery stores, and entertainment.

Here's what you earn with the Capital One Savor card:

3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

Since food tends to be one of the top expenses for most households, this card will give huge rewards where it matters most.

You'll also earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases, 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

And the fact that there's no annual fee (see rates and fees) makes it an easy win