Amex Business Platinum Has a Massive Welcome Bonus Offer. Find Out Yours Now
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express isn't for everyone. From the laundry list of perks to the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's definitely built for a certain kind of user. And the welcome bonus offer is no exception.
Like its personal counterpart, the Amex Business Platinum Card has a variable welcome bonus offer, which means different people will qualify for different bonuses. No matter which one you get, though, you could be getting a pretty huge points haul -- if you can spend enough to earn it.
Here's what to expect before you apply for the Amex Business Platinum Card.
Amex Business Platinum Card welcome bonus offer: Your mileage may vary
Most rewards credit cards offer a single, fixed welcome offer: Spend $X in Y number of months, receive Z. The Amex Business Platinum Card works a bit differently.
Here's the exact offer language:
- Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
That's an incredibly high ceiling. Let's assume these Membership Rewards points are worth the standard estimated $0.01 toward travel, which means a 300,000-point bonus is worth $3,000+, depending on how you redeem (estimated by Motley Fool Money). Even a lower bonus could be well worth it.
Of course, a $20,000 spending requirement isn't chump change either. For some businesses, that might be an easy lift; for others, it's a nonstarter.
If you can't land the bonus, you might be better off with another top business card. If you can, though -- and you can use a good chunk of the Business Platinum's perks (more on those below) -- you can easily save thousands in your first year.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases
1X - 5X points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)
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- Versatile rewards points
- Huge welcome offer
- Airport lounge access
- Complimentary elite statuses
- Tons of statement credits
- High annual fee
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- As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 07/2025.
- See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply.
- Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history.
- Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required.
- Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals.
- Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $209 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal).
- Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card.
- Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required.
- Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required.
- 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
- 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on other eligible purchases
- Terms Apply.
Plus: Annual perks worth $4,000 or more
The Amex Business Platinum Card advertises more than $4,000 in annual value -- although some perks are easier to use than others. A few highlights include:
- Up to $600 a year in hotel credits (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)
- Up to $360 a year in Indeed credits
- A $250 annual Adobe credit
- Up to $200 a year in Hilton credits
- Up to $150 a year in Dell credits, plus an additional $1,000 statement credit if you spend $5,000 or more at Dell in a calendar year
- Up to $120 a year in credits for wireless phone services
- A 35% points rebate when you book flights through Amex Travel using Membership Rewards points on a selected qualifying airline.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Just a handful of these credits can be enough to cover the annual fee. You'll also unlock a few valuable earning rates: 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, and 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
That last part can be a big deal if your business makes lots of large purchases across different spend categories.
You'll also get 1X points on other eligible purchases.
Also consider: The American Express Business Gold Card
The Amex Business Platinum Card's perks can be a lot to work out -- for some business owners, it might be information overload. If you want an easier way to save, consider the American Express® Business Gold Card instead.
The American Express Business Gold Card has a much lower $375 annual fee (see rates and fees), and comes with:
- $300 back per year on U.S. ChatGPT Business subscriptions
- $240 a year in "flexible business credits" to use at FedEx (through Oct. 1), Grubhub, and office supply stores.
- $155 in Walmart+ credits
- Up to $150 per calendar year toward U.S. Squarespace purchases
- 4X points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories on the first $150,000 in combined purchases (then 1X thereafter)
- 3X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
For business owners that already use Squarespace and ChatGPT Business, the American Express Business Gold Card pays for itself. I also love the idea of getting 4X points in the categories you actually spend most in. Put it all together, and you've got one of the more versatile and easy-to-use luxury business cards out there.
Welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.
On American Express's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap. Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
1X - 4X points
Annual Fee
$375
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a powerful choice for businesses that want to maximize rewards in key spending categories. You’ll automatically earn 4X points on your top two eligible spending categories each billing cycle (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses with fluctuating expenses. With no preset spending limit, it offers added flexibility for growing companies. (The amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment, and credit history.) Plus, a generous welcome offer and access to valuable business tools and travel benefits make this card a standout option for businesses that want high rewards potential with customizable benefits.
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- High-value welcome offer
- Bonus rewards on your biggest expenses
- Versatile rewards points
- Consumer and travel protections
- No preset spending limit
- Annual fee
- Spending cap on bonus rewards
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- As High As 200,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 200,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $15,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
- Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points on the top two eligible categories where your business spends the most each month from 6 eligible categories. While your top 2 categories may change, you will earn 4X points on the first $150,000 in combined purchases from these categories each calendar year (then 1X thereafter). Only the top 2 categories each billing cycle will count towards the $150,000 cap.
- Earn up to $20 in statement credits monthly after you use the Business Gold Card for eligible U.S. purchases at FedEx (through 10/01/2026), Grubhub, and Office Supply Stores. This can be an annual savings of up to $240. Enrollment required.
- Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Gold Card. *Subject to auto-renewal.
- Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits per calendar year for U.S. purchases with Squarespace. Subscription purchases subject to auto-renewal.
- Get up to a $12.95** statement credit back each month after you pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) with your Business Gold Card. **Up to $12.95 plus applicable taxes on one membership fee.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com or the Amex Travel App™.
- The Business Gold Card comes in three metal designs: Gold, Rose Gold and White Gold. Make your selection when you apply on Americanexpress.com.
- Terms Apply
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
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For rates and fees for American Express® Business Gold Card, click here
For rates and fees for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, click here