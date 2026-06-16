Amex Business Platinum Has a Massive Welcome Bonus Offer. Find Out Yours Now

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express isn't for everyone. From the laundry list of perks to the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), it's definitely built for a certain kind of user. And the welcome bonus offer is no exception.

Like its personal counterpart, the Amex Business Platinum Card has a variable welcome bonus offer, which means different people will qualify for different bonuses. No matter which one you get, though, you could be getting a pretty huge points haul -- if you can spend enough to earn it.

Here's what to expect before you apply for the Amex Business Platinum Card.

Amex Business Platinum Card welcome bonus offer: Your mileage may vary

Most rewards credit cards offer a single, fixed welcome offer: Spend $X in Y number of months, receive Z. The Amex Business Platinum Card works a bit differently.

Here's the exact offer language:

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

That's an incredibly high ceiling. Let's assume these Membership Rewards points are worth the standard estimated $0.01 toward travel, which means a 300,000-point bonus is worth $3,000+, depending on how you redeem (estimated by Motley Fool Money). Even a lower bonus could be well worth it.

Of course, a $20,000 spending requirement isn't chump change either. For some businesses, that might be an easy lift; for others, it's a nonstarter.

If you can't land the bonus, you might be better off with another top business card. If you can, though -- and you can use a good chunk of the Business Platinum's perks (more on those below) -- you can easily save thousands in your first year.