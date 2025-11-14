Capital One's Venture X Just Launched a Limited-Time 100,000-Mile Bonus
Capital One has boosted the welcome offer for its most popular premium travel card, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), with the limited-time welcome offer available as of Nov. 12.
You can earn 100,000 Miles (worth $1,000 in travel) when you spend $10,000 on purchases in the first 6 months from account opening. And that bonus can be worth even more when transferring miles to Capital One's travel loyalty partners.
A top-tier offer from an already strong card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card was already one of the easiest premium travel cards to justify. For a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), cardholders get:
- $300 in annual travel credits for bookings through Capital One Travel
- 10,000 bonus miles every anniversary (worth $100 in travel)
- Airport lounge access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel, plus 2X miles on all other purchases
Those recurring perks help to offset the annual fee every year, making the card one of the best-value options in its category.
How far can these miles take you?
Redeemed through Capital One Travel, the welcome offer is worth $1,000 in travel.
Transferred to select partners like Air France-KLM or Turkish Airlines, that value can climb to $1,200-$1,500, depending on the redemption.
That puts the new bonus on par with or ahead of welcome offers from other luxury cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the American Express Platinum Card® -- both of which carry higher annual fees.
What to know before applying
Anecdotal reports suggest that the most well-qualified candidates will need a credit score in the excellent range to qualify, and the $10,000 spending threshold may require some planning.
Should you apply?
This limited-time promotion makes an already high-value card even more compelling -- especially for travelers who prefer simple earning, automatic credits, and premium perks without the usual complexity.
If you've been considering a new travel card, this limited-time offer could be the best opportunity you'll see all year.
Read our review and apply for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card today.
