Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Freedom Unlimited: Which Card Should You Pick in May 2026?
If you've spent any time researching Chase credit cards, you might've already run into a fork in the road -- should you go for cash back or travel rewards?
Or, more specifically: Should you apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)?
They're two of the most popular Chase cards out there, with great earning rates, valuable bonuses, and low annual fees. But there are some big differences worth keeping in mind.
Here's how to decide between the two -- and if getting both actually makes sense for you.
Chase Sapphire Preferred: Built for occasional travelers
The Chase Sapphire Preferred is, for my money, one of the best entry-level travel cards on the market.
For $95 a year, it gets you access to great earning rates, a valuable welcome bonus, and an easy-to-use hotel perk that covers more than half your annual fee.
You'll get:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
- An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel
- A 10% account anniversary boost, which gives you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year (e.g., 3,000 bonus points for $30,000 in purchases)
Use the annual hotel credit, and you've already cut your annual cost down to $45. Throw in the earning rates, the anniversary boost, and the welcome bonus, and it becomes pretty difficult to not save hundreds with the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a haul worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more with Chase's Points Boost program.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
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This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Chase Freedom Unlimited: Perfect for everyday spending
The Chase Freedom Unlimited does the simple things really well -- and it costs even less than the Chase Sapphire Preferred. You can't do much better than a $0 annual fee.
It also combines a few great bonus categories with a strong flat rate:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Getting a base rate of 1.5% might not sound like a big deal, but it adds up. If you want to save on travel outside the Chase Travel portal, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is probably a better bet -- but I still love the card's other earning rates, like 3% back every time I eat out.
It's the better pick if you want to keep things simple, aren't interested in transferring points to airline and hotel programs, or just aren't ready to pay an annual fee yet.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Why getting both can be the perfect combo
Here's where things get interesting -- if you land both the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Chase Sapphire Preferred.
If you own the Chase Sapphire Preferred, the rewards earned on your Chase Freedom Unlimited can be pooled together with your Chase Sapphire Preferred points. That means you can move them to Chase's Ultimate Rewards portal and redeem them for travel -- either directly through Chase, or through a transfer partner.
Here's an easy way to think about it: Put dining, travel, and streaming purchases on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, and everything else on the Chase Freedom Unlimited. That way, you're squeezing rewards out of every dollar you spend -- then pooling them together to save however you like.
If you're only looking to land one of the two -- at least for now -- that's okay. Go with the Chase Freedom Unlimited for simplicity and a $0 annual fee, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred if you're hoping to save on travel.
But if you want to build a real savings powerhouse, pairing these two cards together is one of the easiest ways to do it. To learn more, read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred and apply today.
Our Research Expert
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