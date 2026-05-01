Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Freedom Unlimited: Which Card Should You Pick in May 2026?

If you've spent any time researching Chase credit cards, you might've already run into a fork in the road -- should you go for cash back or travel rewards?

Or, more specifically: Should you apply for the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees)?

They're two of the most popular Chase cards out there, with great earning rates, valuable bonuses, and low annual fees. But there are some big differences worth keeping in mind.

Here's how to decide between the two -- and if getting both actually makes sense for you.

Chase Sapphire Preferred: Built for occasional travelers

The Chase Sapphire Preferred is, for my money, one of the best entry-level travel cards on the market.

For $95 a year, it gets you access to great earning rates, a valuable welcome bonus, and an easy-to-use hotel perk that covers more than half your annual fee.

You'll get:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

An annual $50 hotel credit, applied automatically when you book a hotel through Chase Travel

A 10% account anniversary boost, which gives you points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year (e.g., 3,000 bonus points for $30,000 in purchases)

Use the annual hotel credit, and you've already cut your annual cost down to $45. Throw in the earning rates, the anniversary boost, and the welcome bonus, and it becomes pretty difficult to not save hundreds with the Chase Sapphire Preferred.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a haul worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more with Chase's Points Boost program.