Citi Double Cash vs. Wells Fargo Active Cash: Which Is Better in May 2026?
Looking for a cash back card that earns solid rewards on every purchase? You've probably already narrowed your list to two names: the Citi Double Cash® Card and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
They look nearly identical on paper -- both earn 2% cash rewards on purchases, both have no annual fee. But a few key differences could put one over the other for you.
Here's what to know about the Citi Double Cash and the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, and which is right for you.
Citi Double Cash® Card: Better for balance transfers and flexibility
The Citi Double Cash has been an elite flat-rate credit card for years -- and it's still earning its keep.
The reward structure is a bit unconventional -- you'll earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. But the net result is the same: A flat 2% back on every purchase, everywhere.
You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel -- the lone bonus category on either card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
The Citi Double Cash really separates itself in two areas. First, the balance transfer offer is genuinely strong: You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after that.
That's one of the longest windows you'll find. If you're carrying high-interest debt and need time to pay it down, this card is worth a serious look.
Second, your Citi Double Cash rewards accrue as Citi ThankYou® Points, which opens a door that most flat-rate cards don't offer. Pair the Citi Double Cash with something like the Citi Strata Premier® Card, and your points can transfer to airline and hotel partners -- potentially worth more than a straight cash redemption.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Want to earn 2% on purchases and pay no interest for more than a year? Check out our review of the Citi Double Cash to learn more and apply today.
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: A better welcome bonus, plus cellphone protection
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card earns the same 2% cash rewards on purchases, but delivers it in the simplest way possible. You'll get the full 2% cash rewards at the time of purchase -- no need to pay off your balance to earn half your rewards. That's a minor distinction for most people, but it is a bit cleaner.
To me, the real reason to pick the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card over the Citi Double Cash is the welcome bonus. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
That's the same bonus amount as the Citi Double Cash, but with a much lower spend requirement -- one that basically anyone can hit.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
You'll also get a solid perk the Citi Double Cash can't match: up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card. If you're as klutzy as I am -- always dropping and cracking your phone -- that can mean a lot in savings.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers a shorter 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after which an 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies, which makes it less appealing if you're looking for a balance transfer and need more time to pay down your debt.
Your redemption options are also a bit more limited. But there's a reason I own the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card myself and use it practically every day.
Want to get 2% cash rewards on purchases, an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, and more? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card to apply today.
Which flat-rate card is right for you?
Both of these cards are genuinely excellent in the flat-rate card category -- but they serve slightly different needs.
If you're carrying debt and want more time to pay it off interest-free -- or you're building toward a Citi travel rewards setup -- go with the Citi Double Cash.
Or, if you want a super easy welcome bonus and a useful cellphone perk thrown in, the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card is the more practical choice.
Either way, you're getting 2% cash rewards back on purchases with no annual fee.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.