Forget the Apple Card: Here Are 3 Better Options

I'll be honest: A few years back, I got sucked in by the Apple Card. The titanium card, the clean user interface, getting rewards deposited straight to my Apple Wallet -- it felt like the future of credit cards.

But after several months of actually using it, I realized the card is a lot more style than substance. The main selling point is earning 2% back every time you use Apple Pay, which sounds nice -- only there are a lot of merchants that don't accept Apple Pay. Then, you're stuck earning just 1%.

Plus, your rewards exist alone inside Apple's Daily Cash system, which limits your redemption options.

I moved on -- and if you still have the Apple Card, you should, too. Here are three better cards worth looking at.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: My go-to cash rewards card

For my money -- literally -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the simplest, most accessible flat-rate rewards card out there. That's why it became my go-to card once I ditched the Apple Card.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases with no bells and no whistles. Just use it for your regular spending and get a solid return on your dollar.

It also comes with a welcome bonus that's super easy to earn, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period). Those are two things the Apple Card doesn't offer.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.