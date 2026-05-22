Forget the Apple Card: Here Are 3 Better Options
I'll be honest: A few years back, I got sucked in by the Apple Card. The titanium card, the clean user interface, getting rewards deposited straight to my Apple Wallet -- it felt like the future of credit cards.
But after several months of actually using it, I realized the card is a lot more style than substance. The main selling point is earning 2% back every time you use Apple Pay, which sounds nice -- only there are a lot of merchants that don't accept Apple Pay. Then, you're stuck earning just 1%.
Plus, your rewards exist alone inside Apple's Daily Cash system, which limits your redemption options.
I moved on -- and if you still have the Apple Card, you should, too. Here are three better cards worth looking at.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: My go-to cash rewards card
For my money -- literally -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is the simplest, most accessible flat-rate rewards card out there. That's why it became my go-to card once I ditched the Apple Card.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns 2% cash rewards on purchases with no bells and no whistles. Just use it for your regular spending and get a solid return on your dollar.
It also comes with a welcome bonus that's super easy to earn, plus 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period). Those are two things the Apple Card doesn't offer.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card: Same rate, better intro APR offer
The Citi Double Cash® Card earns a similar 2% rate as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, but it gets there a little differently -- you'll earn 2% cash back on purchases; 1% when you buy and 1% when you pay off your balance. You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Where this card earns its place, though, is the balance transfer offer. The Citi Double Cash® Card comes with a 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies after.
That's one of the longest windows available on any card that earns rewards. If you're carrying a balance on another card and want to transfer it and save on interest, the Citi Double Cash® Card is worth a look.
Also, your Citi ThankYou Points can be transferred to airline and hotel partners if you hold another Citi card like the Citi Strata Premier® Card.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Earn more on everyday spending
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) earns a base rate of 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, lower than the Apple Card's 2% back with Apple Pay. But the bonus categories can help close that gap fast.
You'll get:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
Again, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers more flexibility than the Apple Card. If you pair it with a Chase Sapphire card, you can pool your points to unlock travel redemptions and transfer partners for travel value.
And once again, the sign-up bonus is valuable and easy to earn. The Apple Card, for its part, offers no ongoing sign-up bonus. Bummer.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.