Here's What Actually Changes When Your Credit Score Hits 800 -- and What Doesn't

Hitting an 800 credit score can feel like crossing a finish line -- and it's definitely cause for celebration. Only about 25% of Americans have a score of 800 or higher, per Motley Fool Money research.

But if you're expecting noticeably better loan rates or credit cards than you'd get at 740, you're probably going to be disappointed. Most lenders treat the entire 740-to-850 range the same way. The last real jump happens lower down, when you cross out of the "good" tier into "very good."

Here's what an 800 credit score actually gets you -- and what it doesn't.

Your loan terms won't improve much past 740

An 800 credit score usually won't get you meaningfully better loan terms than, say, a 750 will.

That's because lenders set terms based on what range your score's in, not necessarily your exact score. Part of that's because your score is always fluctuating over time. The last notable jump usually happens when you cross into the "very good" range, which means a FICO® Score of 740 or higher.

Credit cards don't require an 800+ score

You don't need an 800 to get approved for most credit cards -- including premium travel cards and the biggest welcome offers on the market.

A score in the high 700s already signals to card issuers that you're a safe bet. Income, existing debt, and your relationship with the issuer often matter as much, or more, than another 20 or 30 points.

That means even a top-of-the-line card like the American Express Platinum Card® may be attainable. Amex doesn't publish credit score requirements for its cards and approval depends on more than just the number behind your credit, but if you can land it, you'll get perks like:

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

$600 a year in hotel credits (THC requires a minimum two-night stay)

$400 a year in Resy dining credits

$300 a year in digital entertainment credits

$200 a year in airline incidental fee credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Terms apply.

It's got an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), which means it's definitely not for all kinds of travelers. But if you're a frequent flyer, it's one of your best options.