I Did the Math: These 3 Cards Win for Gas

Citi Custom Cash® Card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Picking a credit card for gas should be easy. You buy gas and earn cash back. How complicated can it be?

Very.

Some cards earn a high cash back rate but also have annual fees or spending caps. Others have no annual fees but smaller rewards.

So I compared dozens of gas rewards cards and ran the numbers. When it comes to cash back on gas, minus annual fees, a handful of cards earn a lot more than most.

Three things to know first

1. Non-gas perks don't count

Travel rewards, dining credits, and other side benefits are nice. But we're looking for the best gas cards here.

I'll mention the extras, but they're not a factor in my choices.

2. I've left out credit union cards

There are some credit unions that offer great gas cards -- but only for their members. To join, you may need to live in a certain area, belong to a certain organization, or pay a membership fee.

On top of that, these cards often have low or no sign-up bonuses. So I've left them off my list.

3. There's no one-size-fits-all gas card

The best gas card for you depends on where you fill up, how much you spend, and more. So I've listed my top picks in a few different categories.

Here they are.

Biggest rewards in the first ~18 months: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

If you want maximum cash back for the next year or two, then this is the card to start with.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- and gas can be that category. After year one, it drops to 3%.

Key details:

Annual fee: $0

$0 Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. 6% cash back: 3% cash back plus a 3% first-year bonus in the category of your choice

3% cash back plus a 3% first-year bonus in the category of your choice 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases 1% cash back on all other purchases

After you spend $2,500 per quarter across grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and your chosen bonus category, all purchases earn 1% cash back. So if you only use the card for gas, you'll probably never hit the cap.

You can always switch to a different card for gas after year one, then change your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card's bonus category. That way it'll still earn 3% in a category of your choice.