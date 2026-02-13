I Did the Math: These 3 Cards Win for Gas
Offer Status
Citi Custom Cash® Card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.
Picking a credit card for gas should be easy. You buy gas and earn cash back. How complicated can it be?
Very.
Some cards earn a high cash back rate but also have annual fees or spending caps. Others have no annual fees but smaller rewards.
So I compared dozens of gas rewards cards and ran the numbers. When it comes to cash back on gas, minus annual fees, a handful of cards earn a lot more than most.
Three things to know first
1. Non-gas perks don't count
Travel rewards, dining credits, and other side benefits are nice. But we're looking for the best gas cards here.
I'll mention the extras, but they're not a factor in my choices.
2. I've left out credit union cards
There are some credit unions that offer great gas cards -- but only for their members. To join, you may need to live in a certain area, belong to a certain organization, or pay a membership fee.
On top of that, these cards often have low or no sign-up bonuses. So I've left them off my list.
3. There's no one-size-fits-all gas card
The best gas card for you depends on where you fill up, how much you spend, and more. So I've listed my top picks in a few different categories.
Here they are.
Biggest rewards in the first ~18 months: Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card
If you want maximum cash back for the next year or two, then this is the card to start with.
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice -- and gas can be that category. After year one, it drops to 3%.
Key details:
- Annual fee: $0
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- 6% cash back: 3% cash back plus a 3% first-year bonus in the category of your choice
- 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
After you spend $2,500 per quarter across grocery stores, wholesale clubs, and your chosen bonus category, all purchases earn 1% cash back. So if you only use the card for gas, you'll probably never hit the cap.
You can always switch to a different card for gas after year one, then change your Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card's bonus category. That way it'll still earn 3% in a category of your choice.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
-
This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
-
- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
-
- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Best for Costco members: Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi
If you get your gas at a warehouse club, then this card might be your best bet. Note: It pays you back in the form of store credit, not cash.
This card for Costco members earns up to 5% back on gas, plus 2% in store.
Key details:
- Annual fee: $0
- 5% cash back on gas at Costco and 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter
- 3% cash back on restaurants and travel, including Costco Travel
- 2% cash back on Costco purchases
- 1% cash back on other purchases
There's no official sign-up bonus, which hurts its short-term value. Still, it's a great option for people who buy most of their gas at Costco -- especially since Costco only accepts Visa cards, which rules out the next card on our list (a Mastercard).
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter. 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel. 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com. 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
There aren't many cash back cards that earn this much on gas and EV charging. Bonuses at restaurants, on travel, and at Costco and costco.com make this a well-rounded card overall. But there are some frustrating downsides, including a slow cash back redemption process and the lack of a sign-up bonus.
-
- Bonus gas and EV charging rewards
- Bonus restaurant and travel rewards
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fees
- Purchase protection
- No sign-up bonus
- No 0% intro APR
- Inconvenient cash back redemptions
-
- Discover one of Citi's best cash back rewards cards designed exclusively for Costco members
- Earn 5% cash back rewards on gas at Costco and earn 4% cash back on other eligible gas and electric vehicle (EV) charging purchases for the first $7,000 combined spend per year, and then 1% thereafter.
- 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases and eligible travel, including Costco Travel.
- 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
- No annual fee with your paid Costco membership and enjoy no foreign transaction fees on purchases
- Receive an annual credit card reward certificate, which is redeemable for cash or merchandise at U.S. Costco warehouses, including Puerto Rico
Best long-term gas card for most people: Citi Custom Cash® Card
This is the "set it and forget it" gas card.
Each month, it earns 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent). Gas stations count.
Most people spend well under $500 a month on gas. So, use this card only for gas, and you'll likely earn 5% cash back every time you fuel up.
Key details:
- Annual fee: $0
- Welcome offer: Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- 5% cash back on your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (up to the first $500 spent)
- 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on Citi Travel℠ portal.
- 1% cash back on other purchases
Why do these cards "win"?
There are more gas rewards cards than you can shake a nozzle at. Many of them have similar rewards to the cards above.
But most of those cards have something working against them, like…
- An annual fee that makes them a worse value overall
- A low welcome offer (or no welcome offer)
- Funky membership requirements
- A small issuing bank with less robust customer service and apps
The cards on my list offer generous, simple gas rewards, and they all come from big, trusted banks. And with no annual fees, there's little downside, so you can apply with confidence.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.